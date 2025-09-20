2025 Ballon d’Or: A new era begins

Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP.

By Douglas Osagie

The 69th edition of the Ballon d’Or, football’s most prestigious individual prize, is set to take place on Monday, September 22, at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris. France Football magazine, the award’s organizer, will recognize the world’s best footballers for the 2024/25 season. As the football world eagerly awaits, one thing is certain – a new winner will emerge, marking an era of competitive spirit, a shift from the dominance of Lionel Messi (8×) and Cristiano Ronaldo(5×) who for nearly two decades consistently claimed the award.

From 2008, when Ronaldo first received the honor, to the present day, spanning 17 years, the award has eluded them only three times. This remarkable streak is a testament not only to their exceptional talent but also to their unwavering discipline and competitive spirit at the highest level of the sport. Football has never witnessed such longevity at the pinnacle of success before, and we are now transitioning into a new era, much like in the past, where a fresh champion emerges each year to etch their name in history.

Ousmane Dembélé , the French man with African heritage (Mali+Mauritanian parents) is having a strong case for the 2025 Ballon d’Or, thanks to his exceptional performance last season. In a calender year devoid of the big international competitions, club football played a pivotal role in selecting the winner. Unlike last year when Rodri of Spain after winning the Euros controversially picked the award over Real Madrid and Brazilian Vinicius Jnr, this year Paris Saint-Germain’s historic treble win, which included their first-ever UEFA Champions League title made the team and their players stand out and Dembele was the symbol of their excellence. Dembélé’s impressive stats and leadership have sparked discussions about his deservingness of the Ballon

Dembélé’s numbers last season were nothing short of spectacular. He scored 35 goals and provided 16 assists in 53 matches across all competitions. These impressive stats earned him the Ligue 1 top scorer award and the best player in the Champions League. His consistency and ability to deliver under pressure make a strong case for his Ballon d’Or

One of the key factors that set Dembélé apart is his exceptional work rate and leadership on the pitch. According to PSG manager Luis Enrique, Dembélé’s defensive work and pressing were instrumental in the team’s success, particularly in the Champions League final. Enrique praised Dembélé, saying he would give him the Ballon d’Or for his performance in the final alone. This highlights Dembélé’s ability to contribute to the team beyond just scoring goals.

When comparing Dembélé to other top contenders like Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Mo Salah, it’s clear that all players had remarkable seasons but the Champions League set Dembele apart. However, Dembélé’s role in PSG’s Champions League win and his overall stats give him an edge. Yamal scored 18 goals and provided 25 assists, but his team’s failure to win the Champions League will affect his chances. PSG’s sporting director, Luis Campos, believes Dembélé deserves the award, stating that if his name was Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, there would be no discussion. In his words, “If his name was Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, there would be no discussion.“

Dembélé’s move to PSG marked a turning point in his career. After struggling with injuries and adapting to new teams earlier in his career, he found his footing in Paris. Under Luis Enrique’s guidance, Dembélé thrived, becoming a key player in the team’s attacking lineup. His growth and consistency have been key factors in PSG’s success, making a strong case for his Ballon d’Or win.

As an African and Nigerian, I’m eager to see how the African nominees fare in the Ballon d’Or awards. Since George Weah’s win in 1995, the closest an African has come to claiming the top prize was Sadio Mané’s remarkable second-place finish in 2022, narrowly trailing Karim Benzema. This year, two Africans have strong chances: Mohamed Salah of Egypt and Liverpool, and Achraf Hakimi of Morocco and PSG, both potentially landing in the top 10. However, their final standings remain to be determined by the amount of votes garnered.

Nigerian Super Falcons coach Justin Madugu and goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie are making history with their nominations for the Ballon d’Or awards. Madugu’s nomination for Women’s Team Coach of the Year comes after guiding the Super Falcons to a record-extending 10th African title in Morocco. Meanwhile, Chiamaka Nnadozie is nominated for the Yachine Trophy, awarded to the world’s best female goalkeeper. Although Chiamaka faces stiff competition from talented goalkeepers like Cata Coll of Spain and Hannah Hampton of England, her impressive performance, including 17 clean sheets in 31 matches, makes her a strong contender. As for Madugu, he’ll need to overcome tough competition, particularly from Sarina Wiegman, the England national team coach and current favorite to win.

At the end of Monday’s colorful event in Paris, I’m certain we will have new winners in most categories, and football will witness the emergence of a competitive pursuit for global individual awards in the next decade as a new era begins.

