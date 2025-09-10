2024 budget 80% implemented — Edun

Wale Edun

…as Reps quiz Finance, Budget Ministers on Appropriation Act performance

By Gift Chapi-Odekina, Abuja

The Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, on Wednesday disclosed that about 80 per cent of the 2024 budget had been implemented as of September 2025.

He spoke after a closed-door session with the House of Representatives Committee on Appropriations, which also engaged the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu, on the performance of the 2024–2025 Appropriation Act.

Briefing journalists after the meeting at the National Assembly, Committee Chairman, Rep. Abubakar Bichi (APC–Kano), said Nigerians were keenly watching budget implementation and the legislature owed them accountability.

“We engaged the Ministers of Finance and Budget; both acknowledged our concerns and assured us of their commitment. They promised that before the year ends, Nigerians will begin to see more visible results. We will continue to monitor closely,” Bichi said.

Edun confirmed that the 2024 budget, which the National Assembly extended until December, was still being executed.

“Implementation is at about 80 per cent. Since the National Assembly extended the 2024 budget till December, it is still running. We also reviewed the 2025 budget, with special focus on grassroots projects and infrastructure like roads and irrigation that directly impact citizens,” Edun said.

He further clarified that there were no discussions yet on a supplementary budget.

Budget Minister Bagudu noted that lawmakers commended the Tinubu administration’s respect for the legislature and its reform agenda.

“The National Assembly has supported all major reform initiatives, including tax reforms which are already yielding results. Today’s engagement helped identify areas for improvement,” Bagudu stated.