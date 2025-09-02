2 missing visually-impaired Ebonyi students found in Enugu

The National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, says two visually-impaired students missing from a school in Ebonyi for three months have been found and handed over to their parents.

Mr Christopher Okorie, Coordinator of the NHRC, Ebonyi Directorate, made the disclosure in an interview on Friday in Abakaliki.

The coordinator said that the two teenagers, Augustine Onwunyiruba, a 17-year-old male in JSS3 and Lawrence Onyenaturuchukwu, a 16-year-old female in SS1 were found in Enugu on September 11.

Okorie explained that they were found wondering around the streets of Enugu while begging.

“They disappeared out of their school due to a threat for punishment by their senior students.

“So, today, September 12, 2025, NHRC Ebonyi State office, is pleased to announce that the children declared missing from Ebonyi State Special School of the blind, Opefia, Izzi LGA Ebonyi State three months ago, June 5, have been found.

“They were found around Abakpa Nike, Enugu, where they were surviving through begging. Thank God, they were found in good state of health and mind. The children have equally been handed over to their parents.

“We thank the general public, especially, members of the Press, for providing necessary information that led to the tracing and identification of the said children,” he said.

Also, SP Joshua Ukandu, Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Police Command in Ebonyi, confirmed that the students were found and handed over to their parents.

Ukandu explained that they were found in Enugu through a phone contact to one of the parents.

“We are aware and they have been handed over to their parents. We are still expecting them back to the command for further questioning,” the PPRO said.

One of the parents, Mrs Lovina Ikegwu, mother of Onyenatruchukwu thanked the Human Rights and the Police for their efforts at ensuring that their children were found in good health.

Vanguard News