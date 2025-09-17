17 suspects napped over alleged kidnapping, armed robbery in Oyo

FILE IMAGE

The Police Command in Oyo State has arrested 17 suspects over alleged kidnapping, armed robbery and diversion of a truck containing 250 bags of flour worth N18.7 million.

The Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Mr Femi Haruna made this known on Thursday while briefing newsmen on the command’s achievements in the month of August and early September.

Haruna, who was represented by the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Adewale Osifeso, said that the suspects,who had been terrorising the people of the state, were arrested at different locations and dates within the state.

The CP itemised the exhibits recovered from the suspects to include two vehicles, a Bajaj motorcycle, locally made guns, live cartridges, 250 bags of flour, N1 million in fake currency, cutlasses, axes among others.

He said that one of the two armed robbery suspects apprehended on Sept. 3, at Imalefalafia area of Ibadan was neutralised during a gun duel with police operatives.

Haruna further said that the other suspect who attempted to escape on a motorcycle at the scene of the crime was apprehended by passersby and handed over to the Police.

The CP said that a suspected member of an armed kidnappers’ gang was arrested after an attack on Adeniran Village, Ojutaye area, Oyo town, on Aug. 21 at about 3:00 a.m.

“The suspected hoodlums forcibly entered the home of the victim’ (Real name undisclosed), seized her mobile phones and various valuables, and then abducted her, taking her to an undisclosed location.

“Following the kidnapping, the perpetrators reached out to the victim’s family, demanding a ransom of N20,000,000.00 and threatened her life if the exorbitant amount was not paid immediately,” he said.

Haruna said that the Command’t Monitoring Units and special teams were deployed immediately after receiving the report of the incident.

He said that one of the suspected kidnappers was apprehended by police operatives while negotiating payment of ransom with the victim’s family.

“After his arrest, investigators continued their discreet inquiries and thoroughly searched the forest where the victim was held captive.

“In a fortunate turn of events, the kidnappers fled, allowing the victim to escape from her bindings after spending nine harrowing days in captivity,” the CP said.