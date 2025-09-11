11 years on, Nyanya bombing victims await justice

File image of the suspects.

Eleven years after the Nyanya twin bombings that killed many people and injured hundreds, justice is still pending for the victims and their families.

The terrorism trial has been stalled by repeated adjournments and delays, raising concerns about Nigeria’s ability to deliver timely justice in terrorism cases.

The devastating twin bombings in Nyanya, a suburb of Abuja, occurred in April 2014 and left over 75 people dead and hundreds injured.

The trial, which began the same year, has been marked by frequent adjournments, prosecutorial lapses, and systemic inefficiencies, casting doubt on the judiciary’s capacity to handle terrorism-related cases.

Although several suspects were arrested and arraigned, the case remains unresolved more than a decade later.

‘Tragic delay’

Legal observers describe the prolonged delay as both “tragic” and “avoidable.”

For instance, Mrs Yemisi Lawal, a criminal law expert based in Port Harcourt, noted that the Nyanya bombings are just one of many such cases.

She said the situation was a painful reflection of how the Nigerian judicial system fails victims.

“It is unacceptable that a case involving mass murder is still dragging after 11 years,” Lawal said.

“The delays are caused by poor prosecution preparedness, routine adjournments, and judges being reassigned mid-trial”.

According to her, the practice of starting cases afresh when judges are transferred has been one of the biggest setbacks to trial timelines in Nigeria.

“We need constitutional reform to allow new judges to take over ongoing cases without restarting.

“The current approach leads to needless repetition and wastage,” she said.

Also speaking, Mrs Favour Okonkwo, another lawyer who has handled several terrorism-related cases, said the issue of endless adjournments and lack of continuity in the bench must be addressed urgently.

“In some cases, prosecution is not ready; in others, witnesses are unavailable.

“Then the judge gets transferred, and the whole case starts again. It’s like a cycle of legal frustrations,” she said.

Okonkwo advocated for the creation of additional special terrorism courts to ensure that high-risk cases are handled efficiently.

“If we can have special anti-corruption courts, then we can also designate terrorism courts with fixed judges and strict timelines.

“These cases are too sensitive to be treated like ordinary criminal trials,” Okonkwo said.

The Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), enacted in 2015, was intended to address such delays by limiting adjournments and ensuring the speedy dispensation of justice.

However, many argue that the law has not been effectively implemented.

For Mr Kosun Bako, funding and lack of training also contribute to the slow pace of terrorism trials.

“Many prosecution teams are underfunded and overburdened; they have no forensic support, no witness protection mechanisms, and no reliable logistics,” he said.

“This makes it difficult to prove complex cases in court”.

Bako urged the Federal Government to create a dedicated fund for terrorism trials, similar to those provided for election tribunals.

“We need digital case management systems, better logistics for witness transport, and above all, serious political will,” he said.

He added that beyond legal experts, the prolonged delay in delivering judgment also leaves many victims and their families frustrated and forgotten.

Relatives, victims

Mrs Stella Ibegbunam, who lost her sister in the Nyanya bombing, said she and her family feel abandoned by the system.

“Each time I hear the case has been adjourned again, it reopens the wound. We want justice not in heaven, but here on earth,” she said.

She emphasised the need for justice delivery to be prioritised as a national security issue.

“Delayed justice is denied justice, and in terrorism cases, it also undermines national security. So, we must move from talking to acting,” she said.

The next adjourned date for the Nyanya bombings case is September 23 before Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court Abuja.

Even the defendants have also expressed frustration over the prolonged trial.

One of them stated he was ready to change his plea to “guilty” just so he could be sentenced and leave detention.

The mastermind

The alleged mastermind of the bombing, along with other suspects have also protested the delay.

The suspect, who claimed that the charges had suffered 97 adjournments on flimsy excuses, appealed to the Federal High Court in Abuja to strike out the seven-count charges for lack of diligent prosecution.

The suspect, who was 29 years old at the time of the alleged terrorism offense, is charged with conspiracy, engaging in an act of terrorism, belonging to Boko Haram, and refusal to disclose information that would have prevented an act of terrorism.

He is also accused of rendering support to a terrorist group by giving money to the widows of Boko Haram members and conducting surveillance to identify potential targets for terrorist attacks.

He was repatriated on July 15, 2014, from Sudan to face charges in Nigeria in respect of the April 14, 2014 bombing in which over 75 persons were confirmed dead and several others wounded.

The delay in the trial has not only affected the accused, but also the victims and their families, who continue to await justice.

The Federal Government’s efforts to address these delays include the development of National Minimum Standards for the implementation of the ACJA.

In September 2024, the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi SAN, revealed plans to put in place these standards to ensure uniformity and efficiency in the application of the ACJA across the country.

The National Minimum Standards aim to address persistent gaps in the implementation of the ACJA and ensure that all states adhere to the core principles of the Act.

Albeit these efforts, challenges remain in the full implementation of the ACJA.

Factors such as inadequate funding, lack of training, and poor coordination among justice sector actors continue to impede progress.

The establishment of the National Minimum Standards is a step towards addressing these issues and improving the administration of criminal justice in Nigeria.

As the Nyanya bombing case continues, it serves as a stark reminder of the need for urgent reforms in Nigeria’s criminal justice system to ensure timely and fair trials for all. NAN

