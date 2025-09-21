$100,000 H-1B visa fee only for new applicants – White House

President Donald Trump’s latest immigration plan has sparked confusion among immigrant workers, forcing the White House on Saturday to clarify that the new $100,000 fee for H-1B visa applies only to new applicants, not current visa holders.

“Those who already hold H-1B visa and are currently outside of the country right now will NOT be charged $100,000 to re-enter,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on X. “This applies only to new visas, not renewals, and not current visa holders.”

The fee, which takes effect at 12:01 a.m. ET Sunday and expires after a year unless extended, targets visas used for high-skilled tech jobs. The White House stressed it “does not impact the ability of any current visa holder to travel to/from the U.S.”

Immigration attorneys warned the move could disrupt businesses and workers. “This inserts total chaos in existing H-1B process with basically a day’s notice,” said Kathleen Campbell Walker, an immigration attorney with Dickinson Wright.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick initially told reporters the fee would be annual, but a White House official later said it is a “one-time fee,” though renewal policy is still under discussion.

India, which accounts for more than 70% of H-1B holders, expressed concern about the impact on families and businesses, calling for the U.S. to address “humanitarian consequences.”

Trump also announced a $1 million “gold card” visa with a path to citizenship and a $5 million “platinum card” allowing foreigners to spend 270 days in the U.S. tax-free. Lutnick said the new cards will replace

existing employment-based green card categories.

Critics of the H-1B visa program praised the move, while business groups warned of harm to employers.

“We’re concerned about the impact on employees, their families and American employers,” the U.S. Chamber of Commerce said.

Lutnick acknowledged the steep fee will likely reduce the number of H-1B visas issued, saying, “If you’re going to train people, you’re going to train Americans.”

Doug Rand, a former U.S. immigration official, blasted the policy as “ludicrously lawless,” saying it was “fan service for immigration restrictionists.”

Vanguard News