Zamfara gov visits communities hit by bandit attacks

Gov Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State.

Gov. Dauda Lawal of Zamfara on Wednesday visited some communities affected by recent banditry activities in the state and solicited constant prayers from the community members.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that various communities in the state had suffered from recent bandits’ attacks and kidnapping activities.

The security challenges were rendering thousands of women and children displaced and more vulnerable across various parts of the state.

The affected communities visited by the governor included Banga, Kurya Madaro, Maguru, Sakajiki and Kyambarawa in the Kaura Namoda Local Government Area of the state.

Sympathising with the victims in the Banga community, Lawal reassured them of his administration’s commitment to address the lingering security challenges affecting communities in the state.

“We are here in order to sympathise with you and condole with the families of those who lost their lives as a result of the attacks.

“When such ugly activities happened, I was away from the state, but I sent a powerful delegation led by my deputy and secretary to the state government to sympathise with you.

“As leaders, we are not happy with the current security situation in the state and other parts of the country,” the governor said.

Lawal assured his administration’s readiness to collaborate with the security agencies and all other stakeholders to find lasting solutions to the challenges in the state.

“We will continue to do our best to promote security and safety of our people.

“As we all know, security is necessary for the development of any society; therefore, since the inception of our administration, security has been our number one priority,” Lawal added.

The governor proceeded to Kurya Madaro, Maguru and Kyambarawa towns, where he urged the people of the state to intensify prayers and seek Allah’s intervention to end banditry activities.

“We should pray to God and seek for his intervention. I believe with constant prayers, all these challenges will become history,” he added.

The governor, while in Sakajiki town, promised to construct a road linking the community to the main road with immediate effect.

He said the new road to be constructed in the area would enhance security and socio-economic activities for the people of the area. (NAN)