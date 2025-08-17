Young Nigerians trained for climate action leadership

By Kingsley Adegboye

In response to pressing global and local environmental challenges including flooding, climate change, pollution, and waste management, EcoEnvironTalk, an independent non-governmental organization dedicated to environmental education, has successfully trained 25 young Nigerians through its maiden Young Leaders for a Sustainable Environment Programme.

The week-long initiative, coordinated by Dr. Adedoyi Lasisi, was designed to equip participants with practical skills, knowledge, and leadership abilities to become environmental champions in their communities.

Lasisi said: “In Yoruba culture, we say that whatever you are doing without involving the young ones will soon perish.

“Our aim is to nurture young leaders who will become vehicles for change in their schools, neighborhoods, and across Nigeria.

“The programme featured four days of virtual learning and two days of immersive, in-person activities at Gracefield Island, a model eco-friendly city in Lagos.

“Participants engaged with facilitators on topics including environmental communication, the circular economy, waste management, pollution control, and Lagos’ waste crisis.

“They also worked on team-based projects and took part in tree planting exercises.

“Gracefield Island was chosen as the venue to give participants a living example of sustainable urban development.

“From bicycle lanes and electric vehicle charging points to eco-conscious building designs and large-scale tree planting, the city embodies environmental sustainability from inception.

“Gracefield Island demonstrates that development can and should place the environment at its core,” Dr. Lasisi noted.

“This partnership gave our young leaders a live example of what sustainable cities can look like in Nigeria.”

Commending the initiative, CEO of Gracefield Island, Olufemi Babalola, expressed confidence that the programme’s graduates would help position Nigeria as a leader in environmental sustainability.

Babalola said: “Seeing you here today gives me personal assurance of a bright future for Nigeria.

Nigeria will not only maintain a sustainable environment, we will lead the way in Africa and globally. All of you here are the founders of something very important.”

For many participants, the programme was transformative. Alimi Oluwapamilerinayo, an SS1 student of Vetland Senior Grammar School, described it as “enlightening,” adding: “Before I started the programme, I had little or no knowledge about sustainability. After the hands-on experience, I learnt a lot of new things. Planting more trees is vital for our survival.”

Also, Ridwan Anjorin, a 300-level Zoology and Environmental Biology student at Lagos State University, said: “The programme has been very exciting and insightful. It showed me that environmental studies can be critical to sustainable development. Young leaders can use platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and LinkedIn to advocate for the environment; little changes can inspire others to take action.”

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Programme Officer at EcoEnvironTalk, Yewande Seriki, described the initiative as an immersive summer camp designed to inspire youth action on environmental issues.

Seriki said: “The Young Leaders for a Sustainable Environment Programme is about giving young people the tools and education they need to become environmental champions.

“We want them to envision a sustainable future and understand that it is not a far-fetched dream, but an achievable reality.”

She explained: ‘Participants, aged 13 to 25, were selected through a competitive six-month process involving essay submissions on Lagos’ environmental challenges and one-on-one interviews.”

EcoEnvironTalk plans to launch applications for the 2026 edition in November 2025 and will establish an alumni network to maintain engagement and mentorship for graduates.

The Young Leaders for a Sustainable Environment Programme is part of the broader EcoEnvironTalk initiative, which also runs eco-tourism activities and a monthly “Green Challenge” competition for students.