You cannot invoke Ojukwu to mask political motives — Peter Obi’s aide replies Onoh

Peter Obi

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka – Mr. Valentine Obienyem, Media Adviser to Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, has responded to recent comments by Dr. Josef Onoh, brother-in-law to the late Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, who had questioned Obi’s political integrity and commitment to a one-term presidency.

Onoh had alleged that Obi reneged on a promise to Ojukwu, suggesting that Obi’s public stance on political issues does not align with his past actions.

Reacting in a statement made available to Vanguard, Obienyem dismissed the claims as inaccurate and politically motivated, calling on Onoh to specify any promises Obi failed to fulfill.

“It is inappropriate for Dr. Onoh to bring Ojukwu’s name into partisan political debate,” Obienyem said. “Mr. Obi treated Ojukwu with great respect, visiting him over ten times in a UK hospital.”

He recalled that Obi was among the first to be informed of Ojukwu’s passing, citing a message from Ojukwu’s wife, Bianca, as proof of his deep personal connection to the family.

“He returned to London that same morning, despite just arriving in Nigeria. He made those sacrifices out of genuine respect and concern,” he added.

Obienyem also referenced the high-profile burial organized for Ojukwu under Obi’s leadership, calling it one of the most dignified in Nigeria’s history.

He cautioned against what he described as “the indiscriminate use of revered Igbo names in political discourse,” urging politicians to uphold the legacies of national icons such as Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe and Dim Ojukwu.

“In other regions, prominent national figures are treated with reverence. It is disappointing when some local actors appear to undermine their own heroes,” Obienyem said.

Commenting on Dr. Onoh’s political positions, Obienyem noted that public discourse should be guided by principle, not opportunism.

“Political engagement should reflect consistency and respect for democratic ideals,” he stated, without further commenting on Onoh’s political trajectory.

Reaffirming Obi’s commitment to a one-term presidency, Obienyem said it reflects Obi’s leadership values and belief in equity.

“His pledge aligns with the principles of zoning and fair representation. It is well within constitutional provisions for a leader to voluntarily opt for a single term in service to national unity,” he explained.

Obienyem concluded by stating that Peter Obi’s political record speaks for itself and called for more constructive political dialogue moving forward.