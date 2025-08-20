WWE superstar Naomi pregnant, relinquishes world title

WWE superstar Naomi (Trinity Fatu), a two-time Women’s World Champion celebrated for her electrifying “Feel the Glow” persona, has revealed she is expecting her first child with husband Jimmy Uso.

The couple, married since 2014 after more than a decade together, made the announcement during Monday Night Raw on August 18, 2025.

In a heartfelt video segment aired from Stephanie McMahon’s podcast What’s Your Story?, Jimmy Uso proudly declared, “We’re pregnant, I mean, there is a baby on board!” Naomi, visibly moved, followed with, “I’m pregnant and I’m having a baby.”

The Philadelphia audience erupted in cheers as Naomi placed her Women’s World Championship belt in the ring, officially confirming she would vacate the title.

Addressing fans, she promised, “I’m gonna give you nine months and change. Even if I come back breastfeeding with my baby in my arms, I’m coming back to pick up where I left off.”

Naomi later disclosed she discovered her pregnancy on August 10, describing it as a blessing after years of fertility battles and medical challenges. “This was something I thought might never happen,” she said on the podcast.

The announcement has sparked an outpouring of support from across the wrestling community. Stars like Jade Cargill and Bayley shared congratulatory messages, while fans online praised Naomi’s resilience and her vow to make a triumphant return to the ring.