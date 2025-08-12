Women Affairs minister backs Tikera Africa, champions $1trn economy goal

Minister of Women Affairs and Social Welfare Hajia Imaan Suleiman

—We’ve unique opportunity to shape Africa’s future — John Momoh

—As ex-Buhari aide launches creative economy platform

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — The Minister of Women Affairs, Hon. Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, on Tuesday applauded the launch of Tikera Africa’s Women-led Artisanship Initiative, describing it as a “revolution” in economic empowerment. She pledged full government support to scale the initiative’s impact across Nigeria.

At the official unveiling of Tikera Africa in Abuja, Dr. John Momoh, Chairman of Channels Television and pioneer Board Chairman of Tikera Africa, emphasized the board’s commitment to steering the platform as a transformative force in Africa’s creative industries.

“We have a unique opportunity to shape the future of Africa’s creative sectors. Tikera Africa will be a beacon of innovation and a powerful enabler for talents across the continent,” Dr. Momoh said.

Hon. Sulaiman-Ibrahim hailed the initiative as Nigeria’s pivotal “Women O’Clock,” a moment when women are leading innovation, excelling in boardrooms, and gaining global recognition in sports and culture.

“Nigerian women are not just beneficiaries of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda; they are its living embodiment,” she remarked, highlighting the continental triumphs of the Super Falcons and D’Tigress.

With over 150 million women and girls, Sulaiman-Ibrahim described Nigeria’s female population as “the engine of our economic and cultural strength,” contributing in industries from Kano leather craft to adire exports, shea butter, cassava processing, and aquaculture.

She pledged to put women at the centre of the administration’s $1 trillion economy target, pointing to flagship projects such as the Nigeria for Women Project Scale-Up, which will reach 4.5 million women, and the Women Agro Value Expansion (WAVE) programme, which links women to major value chains and export markets.

The Minister also announced formalised artisanship training at the Maryam Babangida National Centre for Women Development, with government-accredited certifications to boost earning power and market access.

Tikera Africa founder and former Presidential Photographer, Bayo Omoboriowo, said the platform seeks to transform Nigeria’s creative and cultural industries into global economic drivers.

“We bridge the gap between raw talent and enterprise,” he said. “Our pillars are knowing more through knowledge transfer, doing more by enabling creatives to scale, and earning more so the industry can contribute to GDP. No creative deserves to earn less than they’re worth.”

Omoboriowo argued that the creative sector can rebrand Africa’s image from aid dependency to value creation, pledging partnerships with government, development agencies, and the private sector to deliver transparent, merit-based opportunities.

Omonoriowo said “this is more than just a launch; it is a commitment to fostering a vibrant creative ecosystem where African talent can not only dream but also build and succeed on a global scale. The launch of our new creative and cultural community at The Village is the next logical step in our journey.”

A press statement issued after the launch explained that Tikera Africa builds on the success of MADhouse by Tikera, established in 2023 at the University of Lagos. The creative hub has earned international acclaim, hosting dignitaries such as Queen Mary Elizabeth of Denmark, former German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and former President of Mauritius Ameenah Gurib-Fakim. MADhouse has become a dynamic center for creative incubation—supporting filmmakers, textile designers, digital artists, photographers, and more.

Its flagship initiatives include: Afri’talent Project, in partnership with the African Union and GIZ; Lens-based Incubation Program, featuring a $10,000 seed fund; Creative Leap Accelerator Program (CLAP); and Reimagining Hope Residency, supported by Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy

Other members of Tikera Africa’s Board of Trustees, chaired by Channels TV founder Dr. Momoh, includes venture capitalist Kola Aina, African Philanthropy Forum director Mosun Layode, and retired Creative Arts professor Duro Oni.

The board vowed to drive sustainability, scale, and global competitiveness.

The launch also featured The Weavers Hub, a women-led programme that trains underserved women in heritage weaving, helping them scale into sustainable ventures.

It forms part of Tikera’s wider initiatives, including The Creative Village and The Madhouse, designed to accelerate Africa’s creative economy through education, trade, policy advocacy, and sustainable business development.

“We are creating impact for impact, the kind the ordinary African can truly feel,” Omoboriowo said.