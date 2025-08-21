Without repentance, true reconciliation cannot occur – Warri Monarch

Launches Iwere Trust Fund, ITF with N750m

The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, says without laying the right foundation for repentance, true reconciliation cannot occur in the desire to achieve peace and unity.

The Monarch made the declaration at the Olu Palace in Warri, Delta State, Thursday August 21, when representatives of various families, communities and groups, paid him homage as part of activities to celebrate his 4th year anniversary as Olu of Warri.

The King, who spoke in Itsekiri and English Languages intermittently, averred inter-alia: “For as much as we all desire peace and unity, it has to be on the right foundation of repentance, without which, true reconciliation cannot occur.

“As long as all these conditions are in place, that door will remain open and we shall achieve the peace and progress, we all desire as a United Kingdom.

“Amongst us, they are still a few, who remain aggrieved and continue to justify their course of action, as long as they are Itsekiri, they remain our children.

“For me, this is more than a show or a celebration, it is a sign of God’s kindness, his blessings and his love towards us. We will continue to acknowledge history and fact in our life.

“In this part years, there have been many storms, even though we still have a long way to go, we remain resolute, committed to ensuring that the affairs and direction of Itsekiri Nation, does not go off from us.

“As we remain alive to our responsibilities, God will bless us and will not let us see shame. Beyond that He will lead us to the path of restoration.

“We are not under illusion that this is a kingdom of only domesticated animals, the king is the keeper of the forest, and he’s responsible for balancing the ecosystem between the wild and the domesticated animals and every animal has its use and it is the responsibility of the keeper of the forest to ensure that natural equilibrium, is firmly in place.

“There must be order and as far Itsekiri is concerned, the Palace under Ogiame, remains the rallying point and pacesetter for that order.

“As a father, I encourage you all, let us continue to be kind to one another, let us be supportive to each other, let us patronize each other and be our brother’s keeper.

“God has already blessed us. But He will not leave his throne to come down and help us.

“If we keep perpetuating the notion that we cannot trust ourselves, we are only delaying the breakthrough that we so desperately desire. We have torn ourselves and pulled ourselves down long enough, the truth must be spoken and it must be spoken with love.”

The Olu of Warri, added: “I want to use this as an opportunity to announce the activation of Iwere Trust Fund, ITF, of which I am the chairman. I am personally funding this trust with the sum of seven hundred and fifty million naira (N750,000,000.00). This trust, is for the development of our people and our home.

“I am leading by example and I have put my own resources into this vehicle, a vehicle that God willing, will inspire much progress and development for our people. Eyiwe ewa di akpeunje.

“I invite all well-meaning sons and daughter of Iwere, our friends, our partners and those that believe in what we have set out to do, to come and join us in this effort to build Iwere.”