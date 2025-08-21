Withheld Osun LG allocations: NBA has vindicated us — Adeleke

Gov Ademola Adeleke of Osun State

…Funds ‘ll be released soon —Traditionalists

By Shina Abubakar

OSOGBO— GOVERNOR Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, yesterday, disclosed that the report of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, on the crisis leading to seizure of local government council funds in the state has vindicated his administration of any wrong.

He also commended the Council of Obas in the state for its intervention, pleading with the Federal Government to release the seized funds.

This came as Traditionalists in the state have assured Governor Adeleke that the withheld council allocations would be released.

Speaking on the NBA’s report, Governor Adeleke, in a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, said the body has demonstrated rare courage to have released its report vindicating the state government.

The statement reads: “I must particularly commend the NBA leadership for setting up a committee to investigate the Osun local government question and for demonstrating the rare courage to release the report which declared that there is no legal basis for the continuous withholding of Osun local government allocations.

“I am particularly pleased that the NBA report clearly noted that it was a court of law that sacked the APC Chairmen from office in 2022, not me, as being peddled in some quarters.

“The action of the NBA on the Osun local government matters has cleared all doubts anybody may be harboring, as the rightful elected chairmen and councillors for Osun local governments are those elected on February 23, 2025, as again pronounced by the Court of Appeal of June 13, 2025. By law, today, PDP elected chairmen and councillors are the rightful occupants of the Osun local government leadership.

“There is therefore no legal or constitutional basis for the withholding of Osun LG allocations.”

“I again call on the Federal Government to release Osun’s seized allocations in line with the law and demands of the constitution. We will continue to deploy due process and the rule of law in our struggle for Justice on this matter.”

Meanwhile, the Traditional Religion Worshipper Association, TRAWSO, in the state has assured Governor Adeleke that the withheld council allocations would be released.

TRAWSO’s president, Dr Oluseyi Atanda, who spoke at the 2025 Isese Day celebration held in Osogbo, said: “We have prayed and made divination and Ifa revealed that the state would be victorious in the ongoing fund seizure by the Federal Government.”