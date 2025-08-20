Withheld LG funds: Osun’ll get its dues – Traditionalists assure Adeleke

Gov Ademola Adeleke of Osun State.

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Traditionalists in Osun State have assured Governor Ademola Adeleke and the people of the state that the withheld Local Government Council funds would be released.

This was disclosed by the President, Traditional Religion Worshipper Association, TRAWSO, Dr Oluseyi Atanda, at the 2025 Isese Day celebration held in Osogbo on Wednesday.

He said that after government officials sought the intervention of the deity and due consultation was made, it was revealed that Osun would emerge victorious in the present financial crisis, which was plunged as a result of local government fund seizure by the federal government.

His words, “Yes, we have prayed and made divination, and Ifa revealed that the state would be victorious in the ongoing fund seizure by the federal government.

Unlike Christians and Muslims, we just don’t pray and rely on faith; we check the outcome of our prayers, and what was revealed is that Osun would be victorious. But after the victory, the government should not be ingrateful to embark on Thanksgiving at churches or mosques but give regard to whom it’s due”.

Also speaking, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Traditional Matters, Kehinde Oloke, described the divination as genuine and authentic, saying the government would be victorious.

While emphasising that the State Government is not leaving any religion out of its development programme, he stressed the need for different religious group to live amicably for development to thrive.