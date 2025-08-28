Withheld LG funds: Adeleke confused on S-Court’s inconsistency — Osun APC

By Shina Abubakar

OSOGBO— THE All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun State, yesterday, described Governor Ademola Adeleke’s administration as confused over its decision to seek the Supreme Court’s intervention on the imbroglio over withheld local government funds.

The state government had earlier sued the Federal Government over the seized council funds, only to later apply for withdrawal of the suit before returning to the Apex Court again over the matter.

The Osun APC, in a statement by its Director of Media and Information, Mr Kola Olabisi, described the back and forth of the state government as a sign of a “seriously confused and rudderless government.”

Olabisi said: “It is surprising that the government that has a duty to respect the rule of law is the one promoting mudslinging and blackmail to bully the opposition to silence over their lawful reinstatement into the councils and the Federal Government and its ministers to act contrary to the laws of the land.

“One is surprised that the same government that quickly discontinued its earlier suit at the Supreme Court less than six weeks ago has rushed again to the same court over the same issues with no different facts.

“It is a big proof of a fact that Osun State is in a big mess to have once entrusted its future in the hands of the current occupiers of the Bola Ige House.”