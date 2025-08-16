Why we focus on skills, godly values — Proprietor

Proprietor of Clema Bedrock School, Isheri-Oshun, Lagos, Falebita Clement Adeniran, says the school’s commitment to skill acquisition and godly values is aimed at raising well-rounded pupils who will meet international standards and make positive contributions to society.

Speaking at the school’s End-of-Session and Award Ceremony, Adeniran said academic brilliance alone is not enough to prepare children for life. “Building the intellect is not enough. We want to talk to the heart so that our children will not be liabilities or destroyers in society,” he told the gathering of parents, teachers, pupils and guests.

According to him, Clema Bedrock’s approach blends spiritual growth, academic excellence, and practical life skills.

“Character is as important as intellect,” he stressed. “That is why we invite godly influences and ensure our pupils are exposed to teachings that build them up morally and spiritually.”

The proprietor noted that the school has integrated hands-on training into this year’s summer classes, offering practical sessions in shoe cobbling, hairdressing, music, creative arts, and more, to equip pupils with relevant life skills.

Chairman of the occasion, Nnamdi Ojiego, commended the initiative, urging parents to use the long holiday to enrol their children in skill-based programmes. “Skills are no longer optional; they are survival tools. The skill you pick up today may open doors tomorrow that your certificate alone cannot,” he said.

Ojiego stressed that skills are not just about earning income but also about developing purpose, independence, and creativity. “When a child learns a skill, they are learning to be useful to their family, their community, and to God’s kingdom. In today’s world, what you can do may matter as much as what you know,” he added.

He further urged the school to continue building a system that combines spiritual growth, academic excellence, and practical life skills. “Our children need to know how to pray, how to read, and also how to do. Let us raise a generation that creates opportunities instead of waiting for them,” he said.

Guest minister, Pastor Adewale Adekanye, in his sermon Staying Focused, charged the graduating pupils to avoid distractions and bad company, stressing that choosing the right friends and staying true to godly principles would keep them on the path to success.

The ceremony featured prize presentations to outstanding pupils, musical performances, and goodwill messages from parents and well-wishers.