Why we are celebrating Chukwu – Gov Mbah

By Jacob Ajom

The Governor of Enugu State, Dr Peter Mbah has said that national football icon, late Chairman Christian Chukwu was a pioneer who laid the foundation for the growth and development of football in Nigeria.

Speaking on the sidelines of a novelty football match between ex-Rangers and Enugu All Stars played at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Governor Mbah who was represented at the event by the State Commissioner for Labour and Employment, Dr Felix Nnamani said his government will continue to celebrate the late legend for his excellent contributions to the development of football in Enugu State and Nigeria at large.

“Chukwu and his colleagues did so much for the country without commensurate reward. When they were busy winning honours and lifting trophies for this country, there was no money and they were not well taken care of as is obtained today.

“You can hear of heavy transfer fees players enjoy today. It’s unfortunate that it didn’t happen in their own time. The joy is that they laid the foundation., the template for the development of football in Nigeria.”

He recalled the early days of Enugu Rangers and the club’s pioneering efforts at the reintegration of the Igbos into Nigeria. “We can never forget the role they played after the civil war in ensuring national unity. Enugu Rangers represent pride, a symbol of strength and our values,” he said.

Nnamani disclosed that the governor had approved further upgrade of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium”to FIFA approved standard.”

He said Gov Mbah has also promised to be taking care of the welfare of ex-Rangers players