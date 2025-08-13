Why Soludo visited me – Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said his meeting with Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, focused on deepening democracy, strengthening security, and advancing economic reforms.

In a statement posted on his official X handle on Wednesday, Tinubu described Soludo as “a friend of over two decades,” noting that both share a commitment to progressive governance.

“We discussed the bold reforms underway, the need to stay the course, and the importance of tackling insecurity through both decisive action and inclusive opportunities for our teeming youth,” Tinubu said.

The president reiterated his administration’s readiness to work with all states that prioritise human, social, and economic development. “Nigeria’s progress is strongest when we work together,” he added.

Tinubu also affirmed his commitment to ensuring sustainable and shared prosperity for the country. “We will continue to take a bet on our dear country, Nigeria, to ensure sustainable and shared prosperity for the future,” he said.