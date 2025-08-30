Why Obasanjo visited Alaafin – Palace source

By Adeola Badru

Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo paid a significant visit to the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade, at his palace in Oyo town, with discussions reportedly centred on advancing the development of the Yoruba race and fostering unity among traditional institutions in the southwest.

The visit, which took place during the week, was characterised by a closed-door meeting with the monarch.

A palace source, speaking on the condition of anonymity with Vanguard on Saturday, revealed that the discussions were deeply centred around the need for greater collaboration among Yoruba traditional leaders.

“The meeting was highly confidential, and the primary focus was on strengthening the unity of our traditional institutions.”

“Both leaders recognised that for the Yoruba people to thrive, the various traditional bodies must work together seamlessly. This meeting was an important step towards that unity,” the source explained.

According to him, Obasanjo is a respected elder statesman with decades of political influence, who is well-known for championing national unity and the vital role of traditional institutions in societal development.

During the closed-door talks, he emphasised that “the prosperity of the Yoruba race can only be achieved through collaboration between political and traditional leaders. Our heritage and traditions are invaluable, but we must ensure they contribute to the progress of our people.”

He said the Alaafin, who has long been a prominent advocate of cultural and socio-economic advancement of the Yoruba people, also stressed the importance of collective action.

“Our race has always been strong because of our unity. In today’s world, the Yoruba people need both political will and traditional guidance. Together, we can chart a path that ensures the welfare of our people and the preservation of our culture,” he quoted the monarch.

While the specifics of the closed-door discussions remain private, it is believed that the meeting marked the beginning of a collaborative effort aimed at addressing the challenges facing the Yoruba race and traditional institutions.

Meanwhile, Palace officials have yet to issue an official statement, but the visit has already sparked speculation about the potential outcomes of the meeting.

Observers, however, believed that if the plans discussed in the meeting come to fruition, they could lead to a new era of collaboration between traditional institutions and political leadership to improve the lives of the Yoruba people.