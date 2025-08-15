‘Why I put people first in tax administration’ – FIRS Boss, Adedeji

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Zacch Adedeji, has said that adopting a people-centred approach to tax administration is vital for boosting efficiency, encouraging innovation, and driving national development.

Dr Adedeji explained that recognising and motivating staff are key to achieving the organisation’s objectives and improving revenue performance.

He made the remarks at the Annual Performance Award & Retiree Send-Off Ceremony held recently in Abuja.

The event honoured outstanding employees and celebrated long-serving retirees, reflecting FIRS’s commitment to valuing its workforce.

“Every award, every handshake, every public ‘thank you’ is an investment in our nation’s future,” he stated.

He stressed that recognition is not merely ceremonial but a strategic investment, adding that building an effective tax administration begins with building motivated people.

By honouring both high-performing staff and retirees, FIRS reinforces values such as integrity, professionalism, and dedication.

These, he noted, are essential for improving taxpayer engagement, boosting revenue generation, and advancing national development.

FIRS has adopted the implementation of a performance evaluation system that goes beyond revenue figures.

The assessment also considers the quality of service to taxpayers, innovations introduced by staff, and the shared sense of mission within the Service.

This, according to Dr Adedeji, ensures that employees are recognised for their overall contribution to organisational success.

“When our people feel valued, they give their best, and when they give their best, the whole country benefits,” he reiterated.