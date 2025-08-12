WHO raises alarm over global resurgence of Chikungunya

By Chioma Obinna

The World Health Organisation, WHO, on Monday warned of a global resurgence of chikungunya, a mosquito-borne viral disease, following major outbreaks in La Réunion, Mayotte, and Mauritius since March.

However, Nigeria is not yet on the list of countries currently battling chikungunya outbreaks, but public health experts warn that the nation’s environmental conditions make it highly susceptible.

The outbreaks, WHO said, have now spread to South and East Asia, mirroring patterns seen 20 years ago when a wave that began in the Indian Ocean swept across continents, infecting nearly half a million people.

“This further spread is highly concerning because it follows a trajectory we’ve seen before-one that can quickly escalate into a global public health emergency,” WHO stated in its advisory.

The agency also confirmed that the virus continues to spread in endemic regions, with the Americas already reporting over 200,000 cases this year alone.

According to WHO, about 5.6 billion people worldwide now live in areas suitable for the spread of Aedes mosquitoes-the Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus which transmit chikungunya along with other diseases such as dengue and Zika.

Chikungunya has been detected or transmitted in 119 countries globally. In communities with little or no immunity, WHO warned that the disease can infect up to three-quarters of the population in a short period, severely straining healthcare systems.

WHO’s Technical Lead for Arboviruses, Dr Diana Rojas-Alvarez said the warning was being sounded early to give countries a fighting chance.

“We are raising the alarm early so countries can prepare early through surveillance, mosquito control, and public awareness-to avoid overwhelming health services,” she explained.

The Aedes aegypti mosquito, one of the main carriers of the virus-is widespread in Nigeria’s tropical climate, the same species responsible for repeated dengue fever cases in Lagos, Abuja, and other urban centres. Experts say urban crowding, poor drainage, and stagnant water pools during the rainy season create ideal breeding grounds for the vector. With increased international travel between Nigeria and affected regions, health authorities warn that the risk of importation is real.

Epidemiologists say an outbreak could overwhelm local hospitals. They posited that Nigeria has the vector, and the climatic conditions, adding that, all it takes is one imported case in a densely populated city.

They warned that the virus could spread quickly if surveillance is weak. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has in the past issued advisories on other mosquito-borne diseases but has not yet released a specific alert on chikungunya this year.

Facts about Chikungunya

Chikungunya is caused by the chikungunya virus, an alphavirus transmitted to humans by infected Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus mosquitoes, also known as tiger mosquitoes. These mosquitoes mainly bite during daylight hours. The disease is marked by sudden onset of fever and severe joint pain, which can persist for weeks or even months.

Other symptoms may include rash, headache, muscle pain, nausea, and fatigue. Although fatalities are rare, the illness can be more severe in newborns, older adults, and people with chronic medical conditions. Some patients may suffer long-term arthritis-like pain.

There is no specific antiviral treatment for chikungunya. Care is mainly supportive, focusing on rest, hydration, and pain relief, though doctors advise against using aspirin and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs u

Prevention relies on mosquito control measures, such as eliminating breeding sites, using insect repellents, and wearing protective clothing.

Chikungunya was first identified in Tanzania in 1952 and has caused numerous outbreaks in Africa, Asia, the Indian subcontinent, and more recently, Europe and the Americas. The largest recorded outbreak occurred in 2005-2006, affecting more than 1.9 million people in India alone.