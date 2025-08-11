What Peter Obi told me about his single term pledge  —  Dalung

Solomon Dalung affirms existence of cabals Tinubu’s govt.

Former Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung, has shed light on the reason behind Peter Obi’s pledge to serve only one term if elected president in 2027.

Speaking on Trust TV on Sunday, Dalung stated that the pledge was not tied to the coalition-backed African Democratic Congress (ADC), noting that it was rooted in Obi’s personal conviction about governance.

He said, “The idea of single term has nothing to do with coalition, it is just a general conviction of Peter Obi cos I have engage him on it and he told me ‘what has destroyed our democracy is the issue of second term’ and he believes that a single term is enough for a person to make impact, whatever you want to do you ca do it. Leaders are easily distracted with second term. Immediately the first year, the second year, governance is easily abandoned and all you could hear is plans and preparation for second term.”

Recently, Obi reiterated his promise to serve for four years if elected Nigeria’s president in 2027.

The former governor of Anambra said he does not need to spend eight years to turn the country’s fortunes around.

The single-term proposal of the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate has been a major talking point in Nigeria’s political space in recent weeks, as critics claimed he is desperate to lead Nigeria, while supporters praised him for reiterating his commitment to fixing the country.

Vanguard News