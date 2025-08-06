We’ve been ruled by people without values – Sanusi

Sanusi

By Olayinka Ajayi

Emir of Kano and former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Sanusi Lamido has tackled corrupt public office holders for lacking proper upbringing.

Speaking during Channels TV ‘Politics Today‘ interview to mark the 50th year of former head of state, Gen. Murtala Muhammed’s assassination, Sanusi recalled the values learned from the late Head of State.

He said, “The truth is many people in public office today are simply not well brought up.

“When I was in King’s College, we were taught certain values like the importance of honesty and integrity.

“You know it’s important to leave a good name. Public office is an opportunity to serve not to make money.

“Many people that have assumed public offices do not have that upbringing. Many people go into governance for the wrong reasons.

“The entire value system of the country has been eroded. We have been ruled by people who have no value.

“They have no names behind them and they have no plan to leave names after them. They define themselves by what they own. Like billions and private jets.

“People look at them and see thieves that have stolen commonwealth.

“I think we need an entire regeneration of values. Our religious leaders have become sycophants, praise singers, traditional rulers have lost it.”

