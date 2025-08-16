West African air travel gets boost as ValueJet expands network

By Dickson Omobola

ValueJet, a growing private Nigerian carrier, has concluded plans to launch a hat trick of routes from its hub in Lagos to Cotonou in Benin Republic, Accra in Ghana and Malabo in Equatorial Guinea, to connect West Africa and facilitate economic prosperity in the region.

The airline kick-started its foray into regional operations with the launch of direct flights to Banjul, The Gambia, from Lagos on May 15, 2025.

Speaking on the development, Managing Director of ValueJet, Capt Omololu Majekodunmi, said the new routes were further confirmation of the airline’s unyielding drive to connect the whole of West Africa and facilitate economic prosperity on the continent.

He said: “Our goal is to make air connectivity on the West Coast and indeed Africa seamless, comfortable, affordable and a refreshing experience. We are ready to take up the challenge and kick off the second phase of our regional operations with the commencement of our Cotonou, Accra and Malabo services very soon.

“We are expanding our West African presence to strategically connect key cities in the sub-region, ease connectivity for Africans and strengthen commercial ties between countries.

“ValueJet is committed to easing the air transportation burden of Africans, and this will continue to drive our route expansion as well as fleet modernisation. We also recently received CRJ 1000 aircraft to further strengthen our domestic and regional operations.”