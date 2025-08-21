We’re resolving Ooni, Alaafin supremacy battle — Gani Adams

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi

…Says Yorubaland can’t afford to be divided

…I was confered Okanlomo Oodua, Sanusi clarifies

…Ifa council calls for unity lFeud not new—TRAWSO President

By Dapo Akinrefon, Shina Abubakar, Laolu Elijah & Adeola Badru

LAGOS— FOLLOWING the renewed supremacy battle between the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi and the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade, the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, yesterday, sued for peace, saying Yoruba land cannot afford to be divided.

This came on a day Dotun Sanusi, yesterday, clarified that he was installed as Okanlomo Oodua and not Okanlomo of Yorubaland by the Ooni Ogunwusi.

Also, the International Council for Ifa Religion, ICIR, yesterday, urged both traditional rulers to resolve their ongoing seniority dispute.

The President of the Traditional Religion Worshipper Association, TRAWSO, in Osun State, Dr Oluseyi Atanda, yesterday, disclosed that the supremacy battle between the Alaafin Ooni is not a new phenomenon.

Recall that a supremacy battle erupted between the two monarchs following a 48-hour ultimatum issued by the Alaafin to the Ooni to withdraw the Chieftaincy title of Okanlomo of Yorubaland conferred on a business mogul, Dotun Sanusi.

The ultimatum was, however, described as an empty threat by Ooni’s spokesperson, Mr Moses Olafare.

However, breaking his silence on the dispute, the Aare Ona Kakanfo, Iba Adams, said he has reached out to the two monarchs to resolve the supremacy dispute and sustain the peace in Yorubaland.

He also added that some Yoruba elders are wading into the matter to resolve it.

When contacted to comment on the matter, Adams said: “In my capacity as the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, I, Iba Gani Adams, have reached out to some Yoruba elders on the matter.

“The aim is to rally them to intervene in the growing tension between the two Imperial Majesties, the Ooni of Ife and the Alaafin of Oyo.

“The two monarchs are our pride in Yorubaland and indeed in Africa. We cannot afford to have disunity among them.

“I have reached out to the two revered monarchs in Africa and palaces, that the issue should be resolved amicably, and we should sustain peace in Yorubaland.

“Yorubaland is undergoing some pockets of insecurity now. The two prominent monarchs have roles to play in all these, and we cannot afford to allow external enemies to infiltrate us. If there is no crack in the wall, the lizard cannot penetrate it.”

I was conferred Okanlomo Oodua, Sanusi clarifies

Following the uproar that greeted his conferment, Jubril Dotun Sanusi has clarified that he was officially installed as Okanlomo Oodua and not Okanlomo of Yorubaland by Oba Ogunwusi.

Sanusi, who wrote on his Facebook handle, said: “I am deeply honoured to announce that I have been officially conferred the title, Okanlomo Oodua, by His Imperial Majesty, Oba Eniitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ooni of Ife.

“This momentous occasion took place at the unveiling of 2geda, Nigeria’s first indigenous social media and business networking platform, at the Ilaji International Hotel and Sports Resort, Ibadan.

With the clarification, it is expected that the simmering royal battle between the two Yoruba monarchs will be put to rest.

Meanwhile, Vanguard gathered that the action of Alaafin was not well embraced by some of his subjects.

Though they prefer to remain anonymous due to the sensitivity of the issue, they feel this should not have been mentioned at all at a time when the two ancient towns had promised to work together for the unity and development of Yorubaland.

Ifa council calls for unity

Urging the two monarchs to resolve their ongoing seniority dispute, the International Council for Ifa Religion, ICIR, stated that fostering peace between the two traditional rulers will enhance development in the Yoruba race.

President of ICIR, Dr Fayemi Fakayode, said: “As we mark this year’s Ìs¹Ìce Festival, we extend our warmest felicitations to our revered traditional rulers.

“To propel our land towards development, progress, and unity, we enjoin our traditional rulers to foster a spirit of collaboration and mutual understanding.

We urge them to continue their noble endeavours in harmony for the betterment of our people.”

Ooni, Alaafin feud not new — TRAWSO President

On his part, the President of TRAWSO in Osun State, Dr Oluseyi Atanda, in a chat with Vanguard, said: “During the time of Alaafin Lamidi Adeyemi and Ooni Olubuse Sijuwade, there was no peace; Yorubaland was almost torn into two. So this is not new. It is just because there is social media now that hyped every little altercations between them. We must all stop deliberate acts of fueling the crisis for the sake of peace.”