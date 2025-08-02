We’ll end waters crisis in oil rich Ilaje – Poroye, OSOPADEC boss assures

— Molutehin mini water scheme near completion

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC), has assured the people of the oil rich Ilaje council area of the state of clean, safe, and sustainable water.

It’s chairman, Prince Biyi Poroye, gave the assurance during his inspection tour of two projects, the ₦1.7 billion, 1,000-meter concrete walkway in Obe-nla and the nearly completed Molutehin Mini Water Scheme.

Poroye said that no community in Ondo State should still suffer from lack of access to potable water in 2025.

He noted that ” access to clean water is not a luxury; it is a right. With Governor Aiyedatiwa’s proactive leadership, we will fast-track completion so our people can drink from their own land.

" The water scheme, now at 85% completion, is designed to produce 20,000 gallons of potable water daily using reverse osmosis technology—a solution tailored to combat the area's brackish water challenge.

“Once completed, the project is expected to end decades of water scarcity that have forced residents to source drinking water from neighboring Delta State.

“This project is more than just tanks and pipes. It’s about restoring dignity to our people, and ensuring that no child or elder has to rely on imported sachet water ever again.”

“The two projects are critical to the much anticipated transformation of living conditions of the people in the riverine communities.

‎‎Poroye added that “The Obe-nla concrete walkway, a first-of-its-kind in Ilaje and Ese-Odo LGAs, replaces the community’s old wooden bridge with a modern, flood-resistant, reinforced path.

According to him ” it was awarded by Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa in 2024, the project has already become a point of pride for the people.

‎“This is not just a walkway, it’s a lifeline. It connects communities, eases movement, and shows what’s possible when leadership and vision meet.

” If replicated across our riverine belt, in five years we can link all communities with this standard infrastructure”.

‎Poroye commended the contractor Dolban Technical Ltd. and consultant Riyadh International Ltd. for delivering quality without cutting corners, urging other agencies like the NDDC to adopt the walkway as a regional master plan.

‎The chairman said he would invite the state governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, after its completion within 60 days.

Poroye later inspected the Molutehin Mini Water Scheme which is 85% completed.

It was designed to produce 20,000 gallons of potable water daily using a reverse osmosis process to tackle the areas water challenge.

The ₦236 million water scheme project will end decades of water scarcity that forced residents to fetch water from Delta State.

Poroye hinted at policy reforms within the intervention agency to ensure better contractor mobilization and faster project delivery, noting that some delays stem from inadequate upfront funding.

He said that “Thirty percent mobilization is not enough. If we give 50%, we can keep contractors on site until completion without unnecessary breaks.

‎The contractor, Engr. Victor Erukubami explained that the upgrade from the initial ₦82.3 million contract was necessary to add a generator house, extra boreholes, and reticulation lines to neighboring communities.