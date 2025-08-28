Weak institutions behind ‘Statistically Implausible’ voter figures in Osun — PDP

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has raised alarm over suspicious figures from the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR), warning that weak institutions and political manipulation could undermine the credibility of the 2027 general elections.

PDP Deputy National Legal Adviser, Barrister Okechukwu Osuoha, in an exclusive interview with Vanguard on Thursday, described the sharp surge in new registrations in some states, particularly Osun, as “statistically implausible” and symptomatic of Nigeria’s fragile governance structures.

“In Nigeria, our institutions are not strong. That is why policies and programmes are often encumbered and manipulated. Those in power can influence electoral officers in their states to undermine the process. If our institutions were strong, like in the Western world, nobody within INEC would allow the system to be compromised,” Osuoha said.

He cited figures suggesting irregularities, noting:

“In one state, nearly 400,000 new registrations were recorded in a single week, while the combined total for several other states barely reached 4,500. This is a clear sign that something is wrong.”

The PDP chieftain recalled similar manipulation in past census figures and elections.

“When elections are conducted in Kano, you see them coming out with over two million votes, while in my state we struggle to reach even 800,000. The same happens with population counts. This shows a lack of transparency and honesty in our system,” he said.

Osuoha stressed that beyond the figures, voter apathy following the 2023 elections posed a major threat to democracy.

“It’s not just about registration numbers. Many Nigerians are disillusioned after the 2023 elections. We need enlightenment and education to make people more interested in the process and to demand transparency,” he added.

The former Abia State Commissioner urged Nigerians to pursue lawful channels in addressing their concerns.

“In law, the burden of proof rests on the person making the allegation. INEC has a department that entertains petitions from the public. We also have the Code of Conduct Bureau and the Public Complaints Commission, which serves as an ombudsman and alternative dispute resolution mechanism. These bodies can investigate complaints, especially against administrative actions,” he explained.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) had earlier raised similar concerns. However, Osuoha insisted that only stronger institutions and active citizen participation could guarantee electoral integrity ahead of 2027.