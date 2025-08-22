We supported Rufai, Chukwu’s families financially – NFF

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has clarified the role it played in the funerals of late Super Eagles legends, Christian Chukwu and Peter Rufai, stating that it provided financial support to their families.

This clarification comes after former Super Eagles defender Taribo West berated both the NFF and the Lagos State Government, accusing them of abandoning Rufai’s family during his burial.

Speaking at the funeral in Lagos on Friday, West said he was heartbroken by what he described as the neglect of Nigeria’s football heroes after their death.

“It’s disheartening that you have Lagos State, you have the Nigerian Football Association. They drop the bulk on the family. I felt in my spirit that there is nothing to put your life for. That’s why I say I have to shift back so that I will not implode. It’s grieving,” the ex-Inter Milan star said, recalling similar treatment of late Stephen Keshi, Rashidi Yekini, and Thompson Oliha.

But in a statement, the NFF stressed that it had stood by the families of both Chukwu and Rufai.

“The Nigeria Football Federation stood in solidarity with two of our legends as they were laid to rest.

In support of the burial rites of Christian Chukwu, the NFF provided financial assistance to his family, and was represented by Executive Committee Member Chief George Aluo, Barr. Okey Obi, and Mr. Chikelue Iloenyosi.

“Similarly, at the funeral mass of Peter Rufai in Lagos, the NFF also offered financial support to his family.

“The delegation included Executive Committee Member Alhaji Ganiyu Majekodunmi and Dr. Ademola Olajire.

“We honour their service, celebrate their legacy, and extend our continued support to their families.”

Rufai, fondly called “Dodo Mayana,” was Nigeria’s first-choice goalkeeper at the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations, which the Super Eagles won, and also starred at the country’s first-ever FIFA World Cup appearance the same year.

Vanguard News