We shall defeat Pharaohs against us – Adeleke assures PDP members

By Shina Abubakar Osogbo

OSOGBO – Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has disclosed that his administration and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state would defeat the pharaoh facing the state and get its dues back.

The Governor had gone on vacation to the USA during which he attended his nephew’s (Davido) wedding in Miami before returning to the State on Thursday.

Speaking at a reception held in his honour by members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, at the party secretariat in Osogbo on Thursday, the Governor said he has transformed the State from a state of pity to that of confidence and prosperity and will not allow anyone to reverse the trend.

His words, “I am back to continue the good work after a short vacation. From 2022 to date, we have moved Osun state: From pity to confidence. From poverty to prosperity.From hopelessness to hope. We have a promising today and prosperous future.

“Great members of PDP and good people of Osun state, should we go to the past again? Should we return to bad governance again? We must sustain good governance. We must sustain the tempo. The good work must continue and Osun people are with us”.

He also charged party members and residents of the state to participate en mass in the ongoing continuous voter registration in a bid to retain the party in government next year.

“Start mobilisation again. Get your voter cards updated. Mobilise your people for the exercise.Talk to your neighbours, families and friends. Show them our good work across sectors. Osun shall never go back to the past. We are light. We shall always overcome darkness”, he said.

Also speaking, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Adewale Egbedun charged party member not to despair over the defection of some party members, saying PDP ‘s greatest strength in the state are the masses, who have seen the transformational works of the Adeleke-led administration.

“We are solidly behind Adeleke in Osun Central. When the battle gets tough, the victory get sweeter. It was more tensed in 2022 when we do not have a single Senator. Now we are the party to beat”, he said.

Earlier in his remark, the party chairman, Mr Sunday Bisi, reiterated the need for party members to mobilise people for the ongoing voter registration to make its victory sweet in 2026, adding that those competing against the governor from the APC are not electable.

“We will defeat any of them hands down in 2026, Adeleke had proves but they don’t have any. He is delivering on good governance since he emerged as the governor. Adeleke has been defeating them all these while”, he said.