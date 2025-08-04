We have tripled health insurance enrolment, upgraded hospital infrastructure in FCTA – Fasawe

By Adesina Wahab

The Federal Capital Territory Administration under the leadership of the Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, will soon make renewable energy the main source of electricity supply in the FCTA-owned hospitals.

The Mandate Secretary (Commissioner) for Health Services & Environment in the FCT, Dr Adedolapo Fasawe, in a statement at the weekend, also said that the FCTA had upgraded health infrastructure in the FCT in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

According to her, the primary health care centres in the FCT now operate 24 hours following the building of several twin semi detached one-bedroom bungalows in PHC facilities by the FCTA headed by Wike.

The Mandate Secretary (Commissioner) said the FCTA had provided oxygen plants in its hospitals at Maitama, Asokoro, Bwari, and Abaji.

Explaining Wike’s infrastructural push, the secretary said they included, “The provision of fully functional oxygen plants at Maitama, Asokoro, Bwari, and Abaji hospitals.”

According to her, the establishment of the 20-bed Vesico-Vaginal Fistula Centre at Gwarinpa Hospital, in collaboration with partners, represents a milestone in specialised healthcare for women, addressing a crucial need with compassion and expertise.

She added that under the leadership of Wike, the FCT Renewed Hope Missions in Kuje and Bwari area councils treated over 10,000 patients and performed 225 free surgeries.

This, Fasawe stated, demonstrated the administration’s dedication to accessible and quality healthcare for all residents.

She stated, “Efforts are ongoing to make renewable energy the main electric power source for the FCTA owned Hospitals and other health establishments.”

On the PHCs, Fasawe said, “The building of several Twin semidetached one-bedroom bungalows in Primary Health care facilities has led to these PHC facilities to now operate for 24 hours per day.”

She also stated, “After the assessment of the FCT health managers, staff changes were made. These changes have yielded outstanding results. The FHIS tripled the annual enrollment in health insurance.

“By clearing billions of naira in outstanding debt to health insurance providers, the Wike administration has restored confidence in the system and ensured the continuity of services.

“Also, massive sensitisation and awareness drives for more insurance enrolment are being conducted.

“ The FCT administration has made available a vulnerable fund to provide free enrolment for the vulnerable.”

“The Presidential Priorities Ministerial deliverable of achieving 25,000 new Health Insurance Enrollees annually was surpassed by 85%, thus significantly increasing the population that has access to quality health care.”

According to her, the enrollment of pregnant women and indigents into the FCT Health Insurance Scheme (FHIS), coupled with the distribution of delivery kits, nets, and nutritional packs to people living with HIV/AIDS, underscores the administration’s commitment to maternal and child health as well as HIV/AIDS care.

She said the FCT exceeded its target by 40,000 in the Nationwide Project 10 million that screened for abnormal blood sugar and pressure readings.

She added that the leadership of the minister in the Renewed Hope Medical Palliative Initiative at Gwarinpa Hospital provided free prescribed drugs and essential commodities, thus bringing relief to 1,200 vulnerable patients.

“The renovation and furnishing of 43 call rooms have made working after office hours (call duty) by health workers more conducive.”

The Health Mandate Secretary stated that the establishment of a fully operational public health emergency operations centre had enhanced the FCT’s preparedness to control disease outbreaks and epidemics.

“Procurement of trolleys for Accident and Emergency Units and repair and replacement of hospital equipment have all contributed to a more efficient and responsive healthcare system,” she stated.

Fasawe said, the FCTA’s “efforts in dispensing over 2,000 free reading glasses during World Sight Day and Medical Missions have improved the quality of life for many.

“The reorganisation of the Primary Health Care Board, funding their activities, securing second place and winning $400,000 in the PHC Leadership Challenge 2024, has resulted in improved service delivery, such as the increase of fully immunised child rate from 41% to 46%.

“On completion of the renovation and upgrade of the House Officers’ Quarters at Garki Hospital, it will be the critical step to get accreditation to increase the House officers’ training slots from 60 to 120.”

She added, “The finalisation of the process that elevated the FCT School of Nursing and Midwifery to a College of Nursing, which included equipment and infrastructural upgrade, has led to the improved quality and standard of learning and education for the students.

“Strengthening of the Medical Residency training, with recruitment of resident doctors and payment of residency training fund, has led to outstanding performance in the residency examinations with a 60% increase in pass rate and winning awards as best candidates.”

She said as part of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, FCTA under the leadership of Wike had cleared three to six months’ salary arrears for health workers engaged in 2023.

According to her, new resident doctors have been engaged, adding that the minister has approved the recruitment of 315 health workers in the first tranche.

“Ongoing road construction and rehabilitation projects have improved accessibility to health facilities.The administration is also conducting medical missions in rural areas to serve vulnerable populations. All FCT-owned Hospitals now have electronic Medical Record systems. Revenue collection is also electronic.”

She disclosed that FCT mandatory hepatitis screening would cover workers in restaurants, markets, bakeries, and canteens.

“This measure is intended to identify and treat infected individuals, thereby preventing further spread,” she added.

“The FCT administration has actively engaged with health workers and their unions, successfully resolving a strike by secondary health facility doctors and maintaining essential services even during a strike by primary healthcare workers,” she stated.