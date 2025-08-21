We have reversed medical tourism – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu

—Urges Nigerians in Diaspora not to stay away from home

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA —PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has called on Nigerians in the Diaspora to contribute their expertise and resources to consolidating national development and building a stronger and more prosperous country.

The President said the government has also reversed the trend of medical tourism by upgrading healthcare infrastructure and expanding access to quality services at home.

President Tinubu spoke on Thursday at Kahala Hotel and Resort, Yokohama, Japan, during an interactive meeting with select members of the Nigerian community on the sidelines of the ongoing Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9).

The meeting, which brought together professionals and entrepreneurs across various fields, allowed the President to share his administration’s achievements and assure them of his commitment to drive economic growth.

President Tinubu according to a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, expressed delight at meeting those he described as a vibrant representation of Nigeria’s diversity, assuring the Diaspora community that his government is determined to make the country conducive for all citizens.

The statement partly read: “The President invited the Minister of State for Industry, Senator John Enoh, and the executive vice chairman of NASENI, Khalil Suleiman Halilu, to speak on the government’s programmes and achievements. Wale Tinubu, the President’s nephew, provided insight into how the government’s reforms have impacted the economy positively by making businesses more competitive, attracting investment, and expanding the stock market.

“President Tinubu said Nigeria is on the rise again under his leadership. He reiterated that leadership is about “thinking and doing” — blending visionary ideas with practical actions to drive stability, unity, and growth.”

He noted significant improvements in passport issuance, making the process seamless for residents and the Diaspora. He reaffirmed his administration’s priority to create an environment where every Nigerian can feel the positive impact of change.

“I am happy to listen to you. I’m happy to report that many of our people are returning home. Yes, for economic reasons, some people might decide to stay away; it’s a fundamental right of the individual, but for the economic growth and opportunity available in Nigeria, don’t stay away. Your contribution is very much needed. If you stay away, who will build it?” the President asked.

President Tinubu stressed that national development cannot be left to the government alone; it requires a shared sense of responsibility between citizens at home and those abroad.

He urged the Diaspora community to remain ambassadors of the country by projecting Nigeria positively in their engagements abroad.

“If we don’t join hands and work together, then we’ve lost the hope of being the leaders we are supposed to be,” he cautioned.

He reminded his audience that the strength of citizenship is not only in holding a Nigerian passport but in character and commitment to the nation’s progress.

According to him, negative portrayals of Nigeria do little to advance the cause of development and discourage the investment and partnerships the country needs.

Regarding the economy, Tinubu assured that his administration has stabilised key fundamentals and is driving reforms to unlock immense opportunities for investment and job creation.

“He said the government has also reversed the trend of medical tourism by upgrading healthcare infrastructure and expanding access to quality services at home,” the statement added.

Some of the Nigerians in Japan expressed their satisfaction with the pace of the government’s reforms, affirming their support. They also pledged to explore avenues for greater involvement in Nigeria’s economic and social transformation.

Mr. Emeka Ebogota, President of the Nigerian Union in Japan, thanked President Tinubu for finding time to meet with them. He affirmed his members’ support for the administration’s efforts to reposition Nigeria.

Other notable attendees included John Ologbotsere, a Japanese national award winner for electrotechnical standardisation; Mr. Kingsley Kabuyashi, entrepreneur and investor; and businesspeople, doctors, and students.

Also present were the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar; Charge d’Affaires, Mrs. Florence Akinyemi Adeseke; Minister of Solid Minerals, Dele Alake; Minister of Regional Development, Abubakar Momoh; Minister of Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji; Minister of Budget, Atiku Bagudu; Minister of State for Finance, Doris Uzoka-Anite; the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Mohammed; senior government officials, and top private sector leaders.