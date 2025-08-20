Warri Kingdom agog as FG commissions Renewed Hope Mother, Child Hospital

The federal government yesterday commissioned an 80 bed space well equipped and furnished Mother and Child Specialist Hospital to address the healthcare needs of the people of Ugbuwangue community inline with the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The commissioning ceremony which coincided with the fourth coronation anniversary of the Olu of Warri, His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III CFR, was held at Ugbuwangue community in Warri South Council area of Delta state., saw prominent Itsekiri sobs and daughters both from home and in the diaspora in attendance.

Speaking to the ceremony, the Delta State Governor, Rt Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori said, the establishment and commissioning of Renewed Hope Mother and Child Hospital in Ugbuwangue in Warri in Warri South Local Government Area is federal government’s testament to improve the quality of health care system in the country.

According to him, commissioning of 80-bed, state-of-the-art medical facility which has modern medical equipment and residential quarters for medical personnel.

He noted that a functional healthcare system is central to any vision of sustainable development and today’s life as the commissioning of the project is a step in realization of the Renewed Hope of the President’s vision.

Governor Oborevwori said the hospital is not just a physical structure but renewed promise to advance the quality of life for Deltans as the project aligns with his More Agenda mantra.

His words; “This 80-bed, state-of-the-art medical facility, complete with modern medical equipment and residential quarters for medical personnel, is a powerful testament to the federal government’s ongoing commitment to improving access to quality healthcare across the country, particularly in disadvantaged communities.”

Continuing; “By investing in healthcare, we are investing in the future of our State, fostering a healthier, stronger and more prosperous Delta”, he added.

Governor Oborevwori who was represented by Chief of Staff, Government House Asaba,Prince Johnson Erijo said the hospital will not only attend to the critical health needs of Ugbuwangwe, Warri but its surrounding communities.

While Governor Oborevwori urged the people to protect the project jealously to enable it stand the test of time, he appreciated the Federal Government, the office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)and all those who have contributed in one way or other to the realization of the project.

On her part, Senior Special Assistant to the Federal Government on SDGs, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire said, the healthcare facility in the state reaffirms federal government’s commitment to delivering of quality healthcare to the most vulnerable segments of the society as it is a step towards to achieving the Sustainable Development



Goals (SDGs), particularly that of good health and well-being of the people.

She therefore thanked Mr President, Ahmed Bola Tinubu and Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori for their vision to improve on the quality of life of the people.

On his part, the Olu of Warri, His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III, said the project is not only to support but promote health as it has do with the mother and the child.

The monarch whose speech at the occasion was read on his behalf by Chief Brown Mene, charged the community to protect the project jealously as it belongs to all, noting that the sustainable maintenance of the project will go an long in contributing to improving the wellbeing of the people.

He thanked all those who contributed in one way or the other to the realization of this project especially, 20th Olu of Warri, Ikenwoli, the federal government, former deputy governor of Lagos State, Orelope, among others.

Earlier in his address, the Chairman of Warri South Local Government Area, Comrade Isaac Weyinmi Agbateyiniro said, the hospital will reduce seriously the very relatively high mortality rates that are prevalent in the community, especially the healthcare if the children.

He equally expressed gratitude to the federal government, the SSA to President on SDGs, the Governor of Delta State, His Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse, III, CFR, the Olu of Warri who have made the project possible.

On her part, Dr. Mary Alile Idele, Board Chairman FMC Asaba said the project is a significant milestone in our journey towards enhanced health care in Warri and thanked all stakeholders for the project to be a reality.

The commissioning of the 80-bed hospital equipped with

operating theatres, private and general wards, consulting, laboratory, recovery and scanning rooms, emergency cart with full complements, ultra-scan machine and vacuum extractor.

The Day two activities marking the Fourth Coronation Anniversary of the Olu of Warri was rounded up with Itsekiri Language Competition for children and novelty matches between women and that of men featuring array of former Super Eagles players like Kanu Nwankwo, Victor Ikpeba, Mutiu Adepoju, Garba Lawal, Austin Egwavoen and a host of others at Olu’s palace main field.

End