WAEC issues apology over technical glitches in WASSCE 2025 results

…Advises candidates to check their results in the next 24 hours

By Elizabeth Osayande

The West African Examinations Council, WAEC, has issued a formal apology to candidates and the general public following the discovery of technical issues in the recently released results of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE, for School Candidates (SC) 2025.

In a statement released on Thursday, August 7, by the Ag. Head of Public Affairs at WAEC, from the council’s headquarters in Yaba, Lagos, Moyosola Adesina, the council acknowledged that measures were implemented to combat examination malpractice, which included a new innovation known as paper serialisation. This method, already utilised by a national examination body, was applied to key subjects such as Mathematics, English Language, Biology, and Economics. However, an internal review conducted post-results release uncovered unexpected technical bugs affecting the accuracy of the scores.

In response, WAEC announced that access to the results would be temporarily suspended on the result checker portal to address and rectify the technical glitches. The council emphasise its commitment to fairness and professionalism, vowing to resolve the issues with transparency and urgency within the next 24 hours.

WAEC expressed deep regret for any inconvenience caused to the affected candidates, urging those who have already checked their results to do so again after the 24-hour period for updated information.

“We appreciate the patience and understanding of our candidates and the public as we work diligently to correct this matter,” the statement read. “WAEC remains steadfast in its mission to uphold excellence, fairness, and transparency in all our assessment processes.”