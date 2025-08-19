Vision restored: How Vanguard is changing lives

By Sola Ogundipe, Chioma Obinna & Abdulhameed Oladejo

LAGOS—EACH morning at Marina, Godwin Akpan, a newspaper vendor, begins his day before the city fully wakes. But lately, his routine has taken on new meaning. Now, with a new pair of prescription glasses, he reads the headlines he sells clearly, confidently, and with a renewed sense of purpose.

“I feel elated, very happy. I will say it a thousand times,Vanguard has touched our lives. I can read my newspapers again, even before sunrise,” he said.

Akpan is one of the 40 beneficiaries of Vanguard Media Limited’s free eye care outreach , an extension of the medical intervention that is also restoring sight and dignity to Lagos street vendors, many of whom had long battled with deteriorating vision, untreated infections, or undiagnosed eye conditions.

Vision beyond news

In a profession where clarity is survival whether reading small print, crossing busy roads, or engaging with customers, poor eyesight can be debilitating. Yet for many vendors, eye care has always been a luxury out of reach.

“I’ve been longing for glasses for years. I couldn’t read the numbers on my phone or check my account balance, but now, everything is clearer. God bless Vanguard”, says Aisha Lawal, a recharge card vendor and decorator.

The outreach, which is the second in series at the Marina Zonal office of the Newspapers and Magazines Distributors Association of Nigeria, NDAN, in Lagos, was more than a feel-good initiative. It offered comprehensive eye tests, one-on-one consultations, and the distribution of medical-grade prescription eyeglasses all at no cost to participants.

An ophthalmic nurse with the Lagos Healthcare Services Commission, Mrs Blessing Nathaniel said: “Some of these glasses cost up to N30,000 in the open market. We’re not just handing out readers. We checked each person’s eyes thoroughly and gave them bifocals or distance/near-sight glasses based on real prescriptions.”

More than glasses, a lifeline

The outreach unearthed more than expected. Many recipients had more serious conditions: glaucoma, cataracts, refractive errors, and trauma-related eye damage. Those with severe issues were referred to specialist hospitals for further treatment.

Nathaniel also used the opportunity to educate attendees on eye safety.

“Some were using alcohol, battery fluid, even urine to treat red eyes. These practices cause permanent damage, but now, they know better, to wash their hands, avoid rubbing their eyes, and seek proper care,” she revealed.

Unplanned act of kindness becomes a movement

Giving insight into the outreach, the Technical Consultant to Vanguard Media Limited, Mr Patrick Oduone, explained that the original plan was for basic eye screening only. But seeing the need, the management decided on the spot to sponsor the full consultation and prescription process.

“It was divine direction. The goal is not just clearer sight, but a better life for these people. Vanguard is leading this, and we’ll keep pushing”, he said.

He also announced the formation of a follow-up committee to track beneficiaries’ eye health, provide ongoing support, and repeat prescriptions annually if needed. The initiative, he said, aligns with the founding vision of Vanguard’s leadership: Towards a better life for the people.

He said: “I had a conversation with the Chairman some time ago, and I asked him, ‘Sir, at 90, what is that one thing you wish you had done earlier but haven’t been able to achieve? He paused and then replied, ‘Towards the better life of the people.’

“He said, ‘If I had my way, I would have loved to make everyone happy.’ I asked him, ‘So what do you think we should do now?’ And again, he repeated, ‘Towards the better life of the people.’ He explained that a better life begins with good health. That statement stuck with me.

“In many ways, what we’re doing through this outreach is fulfilling the founder’s dream , helping people live better, healthier lives.”

Expanding the impact

With the Marina Zone completed, Vanguard is taking the outreach to other parts of Lagos, starting with Ikeja Zone, where over 150 vendors are expected. Plans are already underway to replicate the programme in Asaba and other major cities before the end of the year.

“We’ve already distributed umbrellas, T-shirts, and stipends to agents across states. Now we’re bringing eye care as well. Everyone deserves to see the world clearly, especially those who bring the news to the public daily,” Oduone added.

Changing lives, one lens at a time

For Chukwuemeka Eze, a veteran distributor under Kakawa Media Distribution Centre, the outreach is deeply personal. “In over 15 years, I’ve never experienced this kind of care. Vanguard has given us something invaluable — not just glasses, but attention, respect, and love.”

As he adjusted his new frames, Eze added: “Now I can see my path, read again, and do my work better, it’s more than a gesture, it’s a gift.”

For the Vanguard Consultant, in a city where daily survival often eclipses personal health, Vanguard’s eye outreach is a sharp, focused reminder of what corporate responsibility can look like and how much clearer the future can be when someone helps you see it.He said: “Towards a Better Life for the People, Vanguard’s vision is no longer just a slogan but now a reality to achieve the dream of the founder of Vanguard Newspapers, Mr Sam Amuka.”