The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, has shared his excitement after renewing his international passport, describing Canada as “the best of the best country in the world.”

In a video circulating online, the monarch explained that although his current passport was still valid until next year, he decided to renew it ahead of time for another 10 years.

Video: Oluwo of Iwo calls Canada ‘best country in the world’ after passport renewal



— Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) August 29, 2025

Displaying the old passport with punched holes, the Oluwo said, “My passport has not expired yet; it will expire next year, but I deemed it fit to renew it now because it is valid for 10 years. It was a 24-hour service; they punched holes in the old one and issued me a new passport.

“This is another 10-year renewal of the best country in the world. Nigeria will be the best too, but right now, believe me, Canada is the best of the best. I love Canada; I love it.”