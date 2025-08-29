Video: Oluwo of Iwo calls Canada ‘best country in the world’ after passport renewal

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, has shared his excitement after renewing his international passport, describing Canada as “the best of the best country in the world.”
In a video circulating online, the monarch explained that although his current passport was still valid until next year, he decided to renew it ahead of time for another 10 years.
Displaying the old passport with punched holes, the Oluwo said, “My passport has not expired yet; it will expire next year, but I deemed it fit to renew it now because it is valid for 10 years. It was a 24-hour service; they punched holes in the old one and issued me a new passport.
“This is another 10-year renewal of the best country in the world. Nigeria will be the best too, but right now, believe me, Canada is the best of the best. I love Canada; I love it.”
