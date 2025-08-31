Video: Moment Asake was honoured with coin toss at MLS game

Nigerian Afrobeats star Asake made a special appearance at the ongoing Major League Soccer (MLS) in New York.

The singer was honoured with the ceremonial coin toss at the match between New York Red Bulls and Columbus.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Asake shared photos and videos from the event, where he posed with players and referees before kick-off.

Happy to witness this growth. Asake stamped forever in fame 🪖

“gives you wings,” he captioned the post.

The appearance highlights Asake’s rising global influence as he continues to expand his reach beyond the music stage.

Born Ahmed Ololade, Asake first gained attention in 2020 with his breakout hit Lady. He signed with YBNL in February 2022 and has since released three studio albums: Mr Money With The Vibes (2022), Work of Art (2023), and Lungu Boy (2024).

Earlier this year, the Afrobeats sensation earned a nomination at the 2025 Grammy Awards in the Best African Music Performance category, though he lost out to Tems.

In February, he dropped his first single Why Love under his new label, Giran Republic, marking a fresh chapter in his career after parting ways with Olamide’s YBNL Nation.

