Video: Kannywood actress Rahama Sadau weds in private Islamic ceremony

Popular Kannywood star Rahama Sadau has tied the knot with an undisclosed partner in a quiet nikkah ceremony held on Saturday.

The wedding was a modest affair attended by clerics, family members, and close friends.

A video from the event captured the solemn prayer session, while other clips showed moments of joy as Sadau celebrated with her sisters and loved ones.

Confirming the marriage on Instagram later that day, the actress shared scenes from the ceremony alongside heartfelt words.

She wrote, “Bismillahir Rahmanir Raheem…Alhamdulillah, My Nikkah was done today.

I am officially a Mrs. A new chapter unfolds. My heart is overflowing with gratitude and joy.

May the Almighty bless our union with tranquility, everlasting love, happiness, and abundant prosperity.

We kindly ask for your prayers as we step into this beautiful new journey together.”

Rahama Sadau’s marriage comes after years of public scrutiny from sections of her Arewa fan base, who have often criticised her bold fashion sense as clashing with traditional northern theatre norms.

