Victory, Gigi Jasmine evicted from BBNaija 10

Victory and Gigi Jasmine have been evicted from BBNaija Season 10, making them the sixth and seventh housemates to exit the show as it enters its fifth week.



The decision follows the latest public vote, which saw Victory and Gigi Jasmine garner the lowest support among viewers of the show, leading to their departure from the popular reality TV show.

Prior to Victory and Gigi Jasmine’s exit, housemates Danboskid, Ibifubara, Kayikunmi, and Ortega had already been evicted, each leaving the competition after facing the weekly elimination process.

Sabrina, however, exited the show due to health reasons, bringing the total number of departures to seven.

Vanguard News