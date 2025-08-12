ValueJet enters agreement to manage, operate Cally Air’s CRJ 1000 jets

By Dickson Omobola

Domestic carrier, ValueJet, has entered into a sub-lease and operational services agreement with Cross River State–owned airline, Cally Air.

The agreement would mean that ValueJet would manage and operate two Bombardier CRJ1000 regional jets on behalf of Cally Air.

The leases would be formally held by ValueJet through the airline’s Air Operator Certificate, AOC.

Speaking on the development, Managing Director of ValueJet, Capt. Omololu Oladapo Majekodunmi said: “We are pleased to partner with Cally Air and Cross River State to bring the two CRJ1000s into commercial service quickly and safely. This arrangement leverages ValueJet’s regional operations experience to expand reliable connectivity for travellers to and from locations within and outside Nigeria.”

Cally Air is a state-owned airline, with the Cross River State Government as the sole owner. It initially operated in partnership with a domestic airline but has now gone into a sub-lease operational services deal with ValueJet, which provides operational support.

In July this year, Cross River State took delivery of the first two leased CRJ1000ERs, marking the type’s return to active service on the African continent.