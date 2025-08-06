ValueJet breaks silence after NCAA suspends pilots

By Nnasom David

Abuja — ValueJet has broken its silence over the incident that occurred at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, which led to the suspension of its pilots by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

You would recall that preliminary information from the NCAA revealed that the ValueJet pilot commenced departure procedures from the designated bay without adhering to the mandatory pre-departure clearance protocols.

The NCAA described the pilot’s actions as “reckless,” adding that it “endangered the safety of ground personnel and other airport users,” and clearly violated established civil aviation regulations and international safety standards.

As part of its immediate enforcement action, the NCAA suspended the licences of the pilot, Captain Oluranti Ogoyi, and the co-pilot, First Officer Ivan Oloba, with immediate effect.

Reacting to the development in an official press statement released Wednesday, August 6, the airline acknowledged the incident and assured the public that it is fully cooperating with the NCAA as investigations are ongoing.

“We acknowledge the seriousness of this incident and are fully cooperating with the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) in their ongoing investigation,” ValueJet management said.

It added: “The crew involved were removed immediately from active duty, pending the outcome of a thorough internal review and investigation.”

The airline emphasised that safety remains its top priority, promising full accountability and adherence to regulatory standards.

“At ValueJet, safety is not negotiable. We operate under strict adherence to regulatory procedures and international safety standards.

“We remain committed to accountability and improvement across all levels of our operations,” the statement added.

ValueJet also commended the NCAA for its prompt response and reiterated its commitment to supporting efforts aimed at preserving the integrity of Nigeria’s aviation sector.

“We appreciate the NCAA’s swift response and will continue to work closely with the Authority to uphold the integrity of Nigerian aviation sector,” the statement concluded.