US Embassy’s new visa rules

For about ten years, obtaining a visa from the United States of America’s embassy in Nigeria has been as difficult as the proverbial camel passing through the eye of the needle. The socio-political, economic and security atmosphere over there have drastically changed, hence a consequential change in the policy of authorised migration from Nigeria to America.

Gone are the days when Nigerians would apply for the Green Card Visa Lottery under their Diversity Immigrant Visa Programme, and hope to move to the USA with family. In February 2024, Nigeria was among 17 countries excluded from the Programme for 2025. This was because Nigeria exceeded 50,000 beneficiaries in the past five years.

Apart from this, the usual non- immigrant visa programme (for business, tourism and study) has become less and less friendly to Nigerians. Regular travellers to the USA used to enjoy five years of multiple visa entries. The latest requirement, with effect from July 8, 2025, permits only a single entry with three-month validity. This means that travellers must go through the gruelling visa interview process each time they need to visit the US.

The latest measure which further tightens the process is recently announced demand that visa seekers must disclose all their social media handles in the application forms. The US Mission in Nigeria claims that it is a further measure to keep America safer. Many Nigerians have expressed

their displeasure, describing it as “invasion of privacy”. And Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has served notice that it will “retaliate” on Americans seeking visas to Nigeria.

We have to admit that every country has the right to control the manner of legal entry and exit of their sovereign jurisdiction, which is what the visa programme serves to do. The USA is undergoing change from the liberal atmosphere which the President Donald Trump administration feels damaged the system. The US government cannot put the interests of Nigerians ahead of those of its citizens.

It is our duty to also protect our interests and put Nigeria first. Whatever “retaliation” that the Nigerian government plans must be done based strictly on our national interests, not sentiments. Our engagement must be constructive.

On our own part, and for the sake of our national dignity, we must fix Nigeria through good governance. Nigeria is to Africa what the USA is to the West and the world at large. We should make Nigeria attractive once again to the bulk of our abundant human capital in America and elsewhere, to return home and help rebuild this country.

When we fix Nigeria, even Americans will be literally begging to come for tourism, business – and even study.

Nigeria can be such a place again!