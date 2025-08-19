US delegation commends APM Terminals for world-class operations in Nigeria

VISIT: From left, Terminal Manager, APM Terminals Apapa, Steen Knudsen; California’s Secretary of Transportation, Toks Omishakin; Chief Executive Officer, APM Terminals Nigeria, Frederik Klinke and Vice President, Global Programs, Bay Area Council, San Francisco, Alex Ford, when a US Trade Delegation visited APM Terminals Apapa, Lagos, on Monday.

By Godwin Oritse

Nigeria’s largest container terminal, APM Terminals Apapa has been commended by a visiting United States delegation for maintaining high standards of port operations and talent development in Nigeria.

Speaking during the visit, a member of the US Delegation on Trade Facilitation commended the individuals working at the terminal for their dedication and professionalism.

The delegation, which included representatives from the California State Transportation Agency (CalSTA), the Bay Area Council, and the University of California, Davis, toured the facility as part of a 10-day trade mission to Nigeria and Kenya. The mission focused on climate, infrastructure, trade, and technology—areas where the people behind our operations play a crucial role in driving progress

Speaking after the tour, California’s Secretary of Transportation, Toks Omishakin, lauded APM Terminals for its significant investments and efficient operations in Nigeria. He stressed that the visit was designed to strengthen partnerships between California and Nigeria across key sectors.

“The operations here are very impressive and progressive. From a staffing standpoint as well, I can see that they are very high-calibre people capable of working effectively with our counterparts back in California,” Omishakin said.

He noted that a key component of global trade lies in port efficiency, pointing out the striking similarities between Nigerian port systems and those in the United States.

Omishakin said many do not know that ports in Nigeria have the same level of capability as those on the West Coast. He also emphasised California’s interest in partnerships aimed at promoting environmental sustainability in port operations. Citing examples from the US, he highlighted initiatives such as onshore and offshore power systems that allow ships to plug in while docked, reducing idling emissions.

Chief Executive Officer of APM Terminals Nigeria, Frederik Klinke, described the visit as an opportunity to deepen cooperation between Nigeria and California while reinforcing APM Terminals’ global approach to stakeholder engagement.

“The team has had the opportunity to see our quayside operations, learn about the history of Apapa, and observe how we have consistently improved our operations over the years,” Klinke noted.

Terminal Manager Steen Knudsen expressed the terminal’s commitment to collaborating with international partners to support the ongoing growth of the Nigerian economy.

He stated, “The delegation’s observations in Apapa reflect our standard operations, which are consistent with those at other APM Terminals worldwide. We continuously review and innovate our processes to ensure compliance with international standards. This proactive approach positions us to effectively capitalize on future opportunities for international collaboration and business development.”

Vice President of Global Programmes at the Bay Area Council, Alex Ford, also commended the facility, describing it as a hub that meets international standards.

“I mean, it seems like it meets the same standard of APM Terminals and Maersk internationally. I think it’s pretty impressive that they are really trying to use this place as a way to train talent for their larger global ecosystem. Also, they have better talent and they know how to empower their talents,” he said.

With California home to the busiest ports in the Western Hemisphere — the Port of Los Angeles and the Port of Long Beach, which together handle more than 20 million TEUs annually — the delegation, which included senior officials such as Los Angeles Deputy Mayor Dilpreet Sidhu, emphasised that collaboration with Nigeria could open new opportunities for trade, technology exchange, and climate-conscious innovation.