US-based Nigerian researcher achieves breakthrough in Nanoparticle technology

By Olayinka Ajayi

A Nigerian PhD student, in the United States, Godstand Aimiuwu has made a groundbreaking discovery in nanoparticle research.

According to the report, his findings would revolutionise production of medicines and batteries.

In a chat with Sunday Vanguard, Aimiuwu who was excited about his discovery said, “Recently, I won an Advanced Science Conference Grant to speak on my research in Atlanta next month, September 2025.

“My innovative approach to mass-producing nanoparticles could make everyday life more affordable and efficient.

“The research focuses on creating uniform nanoparticles smaller than 300 nanometers, which is crucial for their performance in various applications.

“By utilizing high-speed mini-reactors and combining hands-on experiments with computer simulations, we achieved consistent production of nanoparticles with precise sizes, ensuring optimal performance, a production rate of approximately 1.3 kilograms per day, marking significant progress toward industrial-scale manufacturing.

“Its impact on everyday life includes; more effective and affordable medicines and vaccines produced locally, reducing import dependence and improving battery life for phones and power banks, enhancing mobility and convenience, reducing energy consumption and chemical waste, benefiting both the environment and manufacturers.

“My achievement showcases Nigerian talent in frontier science, potentially paving the way for local production of advanced materials, creating new manufacturing jobs and skills for young scientists and engineers, a stronger economy built on Nigerian research solving real-world problems and the potential for Nigerian researchers to drive global innovation with proper support,”