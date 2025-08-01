University Don Tasks National Assembly to promulgate law against indiscriminate sale of Antibiotics

Professor Ali Ajibola Akanbi while delivering the 288th Inaugural lecture of the University of Ilorin,titled,”The Pandemic of Antimicrobial Resistance and Experience of a Clinical Microbiologist”at the main auditorium of the university recently.

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

A University don, Professor Ali Ajibola Akanbi of Department of Medical Microbiology and Parasitology, Faculty of Basic Clinical Sciences,College of Health Sciences, University of Ilorin has called on National Assembly to enact a law abolishing the sale of antibiotics in Nigeria without prescription

in order to reduce AntiMicrobial Resistance(AMR).

Akanbi made the call at the 288th Inaugural lecture of the university titled,”The Pandemic of Antimicrobial Resistance and Experience of a Clinical Microbiologist” he delivered recently.

AMR is a growing global health concern where microorganisms (bacteria, viruses, fungi, or parasites) develop resistance to antimicrobial agents, such as antibiotics, antivirals, antifungals, or antiparasitics.

This resistance makes infections harder to treat and increases the risk of disease spread, severe illness, and death.

He explained that overuse and misuse of antimicrobials, particularly antibiotics are major drivers of AMR, leading to increase morbidity, mortality and health care costs, also causing a silent pandemic that could surpass other causes of mortality by 2050.

He said addressing AMR requires a multi faceted approach involving rational use of antibiotics, infection prevention and control, development of new drugs and diagnostic tools and strengthened global collaboration and governance.

“With antibiotic failing to keep up with the increasing rise of multi drug resistance,we are slowly moving into a dangerous post antibiotic era ” he warned.

Akanbi in fighting this disorder also called on government to implement various strategies to limit misuse, recognising the link between misuse and antibiotic resistance, which includes enforcing regulations and promoting responsible antibiotic usage through public awareness campaigns.

He also listed, promoting public awareness as one of the core solutions to the menace.

According to him,”providing education are essential components to address AMR.It is important to provide the general populace with comprehensive education about proper utilisation;the complications associated with excessive usage of antibiotics and the importance of abiding by prescribed treatment regimens.These efforts should address the public, health care professionals and those involved in animal health and agriculture.”

Akanbi further said that Antibiotic Stewardship, which entails coordinated approach aimed at optimising antibiotic use to improve patient’s outcome, minimise antibiotic resistance and reduce health care cost could also combat AMR.

He also said that using multiple antibiotics with different mechanisms of action to treat infection will go a long way to reducing AMR, stressing that this is a promising strategy to combat it.

Akanbi however warned that,”improper use of combination therapy can accelerate resistance, highlighting the need for careful consideration of drug interaction and resistance mechanisms.

“However,if people do not change the way antibiotics are used now, these new antibiotics will suffer the same fate as the current ones and become ineffective.”he also warned.