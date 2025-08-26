Unilorin ASUU stages peaceful protest

Dr Alex Akanmu, Chairman ASUU Unilorin chapter while addressing Reporters before they embarked on the peaceful protest.

…Tasks FG to avert looming strike by implementing agreements it reached with the union.

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) chapter on Tuesday staged a peaceful rally to draw the attention of the Federal Government to their plights and avert the looming strike.

The union added that the rally is aimed at drawing the attention of the nation to a looming crisis in “our university system” over the delayed implementation of agreements FG reached with ASUU.

Chairman of the union, Dr Alex Akanmu, earlier addressed a press conference in the ASUU secretariat before members proceeded on the peaceful protest within the academic community.

The protesters wielded placards that read: “Honour and implement your agreement with ASUU;” “we demand improved facilities in our universities.”

“University workers are not slaves and increase budgetary allocation for education.”

Dr Alex Akanmu, earlier at the press conference, said that “the general public is once again invited to prevail on the government to accede to all our demands to avert another disruption of academic calendars in our universities.

“As peace-loving as we are, we can no longer allow the welfare of our members to be subjected to the delay tactics of this government. We love our country as patriots, but we value the sacrifices that our members have made.”

Said he: “To reiterate, the outstanding issues ASUU continues to urge the Federal Government to address re-negotiation of the 2009 ASUU-FGN agreement; sustainable funding/revitalisation of universities; university autonomy; outstanding 25-35 per cent salary arrears and third-party deduction; promotion arrears for over four years; non-payment and mainstreaming of Earned Academic Allowance in Public universities.

“Renegotiation of the 2009 FGN/ASUU agreement is public knowledge that our salaries have remained virtually stagnant for the past sixteen (16) years, despite the clear understanding that the 2009 renegotiated agreement would be reviewed every three (3) years.”

“This continued inaction has further pauperised Nigerian academics in comparison to their global counterparts. It is important to stress that ASUU has not forgotten that all these renegotiation efforts—initiated by the Federal Government itself—have led nowhere, as the resulting draft agreements were never implemented.

“A true test of the government’s sincerity now lies in how it handles the Alhaji Yayale Ahmed Report, submitted since February 2025, which encapsulates all contentious issues and reflects a consensus with our union.

” Our members are increasingly frustrated with the government’s delay tactics—the so-called ‘keep them talking’ syndrome.

“The union is well aware of the planned meeting scheduled for August 28, 2025, but the prevailing sentiment among our members is clear: they are no longer willing to be dragged along endlessly, without tangible outcomes.

“The current state of our university system urgently demands attention due to years of persistent neglect and visible decline that have nearly brought the sector to its knees. While other countries steadily advance by allocating the UNESCO-recommended 15–26% of their national budgets to education, Nigeria continues to fall short—barely reaching seven per cent in the 2025 budget,” he said.

Meanwhile, he expressed optimism that the meeting with the federal government on August 28 ,will be fruitful, but quickly noted that the outcome of the meeting will determine the union’s next line of action.