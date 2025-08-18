UN peace envoy urges calm, unity as tension rises between Ijaw, Itsekiri in Warri

By Chancel Bomadi Sunday

BURUTU—Amid growing tension in Warri and surrounding communities, United Nations Peace Ambassador and Chief Executive Officer of the Centre for Peace and Environmental Justice (CEPEJ), Comrade (Dr.) Mulade Sheriff, has appealed to the Ijaw and Itsekiri ethnic nationalities to embrace peace and unity to foster development in Delta State’s oil-rich communities.

Speaking during a peace parley involving leaders of both ethnic groups in Warri, Delta State, Mulade—who is also the Ibe Serimowei of Gbaramatu Kingdom—said sustained peace and cooperation between the Ijaw and Itsekiri would help attract investors and accelerate infrastructural growth in the region.

He lamented that ethnic rivalry has held the region back despite its vast contributions to Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

“Frankly speaking, we are disgracing ourselves, and it is really disappointing that many of us are beating the drum of ethnic war for personal interest and recognition,” he said. “We don’t need division, but progressive ties that will attract investors and development to our communities.”

Mulade noted that although the Ijaw and Itsekiri generate enormous revenue for both federal and state governments, benefits have remained minimal due to lingering rivalry and disunity.

“It is imperative to state that the Ijaw and Itsekiri contribute the highest quota to the oil and gas industry, yet we are deliberately deprived and neglected in terms of development because of division among ourselves,” he added.

He urged traditional rulers, political leaders, youths and stakeholders to de-escalate tension and give peace a chance so development could thrive.

“We are victims of underdevelopment because of our individual and ethnic pride. Today, all development efforts are concentrated upland, neglecting the sources of the resources,” Mulade stated.

Tensions have reportedly worsened in Warri and its environs since the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) concluded its delineation exercise in the Warri Federal Constituency, sparking fresh fears of inter-ethnic clashes.