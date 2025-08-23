UK group draws support for Adeleke, proposes diaspora housing project in Osun

A United Kingdom–based organisation, Patronage of Nigerians UK, has declared support for the administration of Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, while proposing a housing scheme for Osun indigenes in the diaspora.

Speaking with a group of journalists in the UK, the organisation’s Secretary, Chief Olagoke Oladosu, explained that the initiative aims to enable Osun indigenes abroad to acquire homes or landed property in the state through instalment payments, rather than one-off costs.

Chief Oladosu noted that the choice of Osun State was informed by Governor Adeleke’s outstanding performance since assuming office.

“We are not politicians, and we do not meddle in politics. Our concern is performance and impact. Governor Adeleke has surpassed expectations in areas such as infrastructure, workers’ welfare, healthcare, and diaspora engagement. This gives us confidence that Osun is the right place to propose this project,” he said.

The group emphasised that the housing scheme is still at the proposal stage, and discussions with relevant stakeholders will continue in order to ensure the plan is inclusive and beneficial to Osun indigenes abroad.

Patronage of Nigerians UK also stressed that its interventions are not partisan but strictly performance-driven, adding that similar projects may be extended to other states with proven records of good governance.

“This is about inclusion and connection. We want our people in the diaspora to feel part of Osun’s growth story. A home in Osun is not just an investment—it is a heritage,” Chief Oladosu added.

The group urged Osun indigenes across the diaspora to continue supporting Governor Adeleke’s transformation agenda and to prepare to participate in the proposed housing initiative once formalised.