UEM renews demand for Urhobo state 

By Jimitota Onoyume

A group, Urhobo Equality Movement (UEM) has intensified its agitation for an Urhobo State, urging President Bola Tinubu to include it in its restructuring programme for the nation.

The group in a press statement signed by its national Coordinator Comrade Erhirhie Adogbeji Patrick, the national publicity secretary , Comrade Walter Aguinigho and the secretary board of trustee, Comrade Prince J.O Yekovie, also enjoined members of the National Assembly of Urhobo extraction to push for creation of the state.

They further appealed to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Senator Ede Dafinone, and House of Representatives members Ibori Erhiatake Suenu, Francis Waive, and Etanabene Benedict, to “take seriously the long overdue agitation for Urhobo State.”

The group noted that the struggle for an Urhobo state predates the First Republic and was championed by the late Chief Festus Okotie-Eboh and other Urhobo leaders. It said the Urhobo people, despite being the largest ethnic group in Delta State, were excluded when Edo State was created from the defunct Bendel State in 1991.

UEM argued that the Urhobo Nation has the population, landmass, and resources to sustain a state, citing over 500 oil wells, the Utorogu Gas Plant, and other mineral and agricultural resources located in Urhobo land.

Quoting Section 8 of the 1999 Constitution, the group insisted that its demand was legitimate and achievable through constitutional processes.

It listed Agbarho, Ughievwen, Ughelli, Okpe, Orogun, Agbon, Ogor, Isoko, Ewreni, Ewu, and Udu as areas that would make up the proposed state.

The group called on the National Assembly to deliberate on the request, adding that President Tinubu should include the demand in his administration’s restructuring agenda.