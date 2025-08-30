Ubulu-Uku Crisis: SSPTI slams Rights Group, defends Delta Police

The Nigeria Police Force

The South-South Professional & Transparency Initiatives (SSPTI) has dismissed a petition against the Delta State Police Command as baseless and misleading, accusing its sponsor of playing double roles in the Ubulu-Uku traditional crisis.

The petition, submitted to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, by the Young Nigerian Rights Organization (YNRO), alleged that the Delta Police Command deliberately stalled action on a community dispute petition.

But in a strongly worded statement signed by its Chairman, Dr. Ugochukwu Alozie, SSPTI described the claims as “false, premature, and a clear attempt to blackmail the police.”

The group specifically called out Mr. Victor Ojei, popularly known as Wong Box and Coordinator of YNRO, for what it described as “a desperate attempt to use a rights group as a cover to advance his personal interest in a conflict he is directly involved in.”

“It is disturbing that someone who is a party to the Ubulu-Uku crisis is hiding under the guise of activism to push the police to act in his favour. That is not only mischievous but also unfair to other indigenes,” the group stated.

“The body also expressed surprise at the attempt to drag the Delta State Police Command into the internal traditional affairs of Ubulu-Uku, noting that it was “shocking” that Victor Ojei’s group tried to link the suspension of the Onishe (traditional Prime Minister of Ubulu-Uku) to the police.

“The question is: was it the police that removed him, or did we in any way influence that decision?” the body queried, stressing that matters of succession and discipline within the traditional council remain the exclusive prerogative of the Ubulu-Uku traditional authorities.”

SSPTI further maintained that there was no deliberate delay by the police, insisting that due process must be followed before investigations begin.

“Our findings show that the petition was barely acknowledged before YNRO rushed to Abuja crying fowl, adding that there was never a time any party was being frustrated as procedures allows for diligent investigations to be carried out before necessary action must be taking in the matter“.

The body urged Ojei and others to stop politicizing the matter and allow the police to maintain neutrality in handling the sensitive traditional dispute.

“What Ubulu-Uku needs now is peace and dialogue, not propaganda and petitions aimed at discrediting the police,” the group concluded.