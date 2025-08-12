UACC to chart path for future growth, marks diamond jubilee 

The United Apostolic Church of Christ (UACC) Worldwide has announced plans to deliberate on strategic issues that will shape the church’s future, as part of activities marking its diamond jubilee celebration themed “Praise.”

The milestone event will coincide with the church’s Annual Supreme Executive Council Meeting, scheduled for Friday, August 15 to Sunday, August 17, 2025, at the UACC General Headquarters.

According to the church leadership, the three-day programme will feature plenary and strategic sessions aimed at fostering spiritual renewal and administrative growth, leadership recognition ceremonies, a revival service, and a grand thanksgiving service on Sunday morning, August 17, at the UACC Great Grace Assembly, Ajegunle.

The meeting will be presided over by the President and General Overseer, Rev. Dr. James Bayo Owoyemi, with Rev. Dr. Mrs. V.A. Olorunyomi, J.P.-Executive Head of UACC Lagos Branch and member of the Board of Trustees-serving as Chief Host.

As part of the jubilee activities, a press conference will be held on Saturday, August 16, at the church headquarters in Lagos, where leaders are expected to outline their vision for the next chapter of the UACC’s mission.